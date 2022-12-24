Four Christmases: Is this Hollywood’s worst festive romantic comedy ever made?





Four Christmases (M, 79mins) Directed by Seth Gordon ** Ah, the Christmas movie. A Hollywood staple for generations, its quality really plummeted to new lows in the 1990s and 2000s. While more than 70 years later, It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street are still regarded with affection, those who have seen Deck the Halls, Christmas with the Kranks or Jingle All the Way are still trying to drive the horror out of their minds. mind. The most publicized Yuletide fable of 2008 was the story of Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon). Happy to live together for three years, the couple love spending time together. However, they have no plans to marry or start a family, despite pressure from friends and family. Carefully avoiding family Christmases by pretending to go on volunteer expeditions “after all, you can’t spell families without lies”, Brad believes the couple have planned a trip to Fiji this year. But when a San Franciscan pea soup sets them back a day and their plight is captured on local television, Brad and Kate find themselves forced to visit all four households. READ MORE:

Despite its four screenwriters, this dreary festive flick is a cookie-cutter Christmas romantic comedy. Along with bringing out the old chestnuts of rude grandma, cougar mom, redneck dad, and psycho brother, Four also has a disturbing amount of violence by and towards children. An unholy combination of what were at the time the relatively recent Ghosts of Christmas Past, Kranks and The Family Stone, the film also bears striking resemblances to Vaughn’s The Break-Up and Witherspoon’s Sweet Home Alabama. provided Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn teamed up for 2008’s less than impressive festive romantic comedy, Four Christmases. Best known for his excellent work on the King of Kong documentary, director Seth Gordon just seems unable to bring what is essentially a series of vignettes to life. Talents like Sissy Spacek, Mary Steenburgen, Robert Duvall and Jon Favreau all grapple with one-dimensional characters, while Vaughn and Witherspoon don’t fire on all cylinders. An overreliance on physical humor overshadows the few nice gags revolving around fear of bouncy castles, spending caps, and the Taboo game. Treat yourself to this and every Christmas and avoid well. Four Christmases is now available to stream on ThreeNow.

