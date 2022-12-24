The Vilar celebrates its 25th anniversary in style

Vilar Performing Arts Center visionary Harry Frampton addresses the crowd at the reveal and unveiling of the Chihuly Chandelier to mark the venue’s 25th anniversary.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The Vilar Performing Arts Center celebrates 25 years of performing in the mountains and to mark the occasion it celebrated with a gift that was not silver, which is usually used to celebrate a 25th anniversary, but glass, 205 pieces of glass, to be exact.

The blown glass has been assembled into a chandelier created by the famous American glass artist, Dale Chihuly, whose work is known around the world. The Chihuly Chandelier is an appropriate gift for this milestone, as Chihuly was originally chosen to bring an artistic touch to the decor of the Vilar Performing Arts Center when it was built in the mid-90s. He was even invited to Beaver Creek during the construction phase to see what would hang well above the grand staircase.

The Chihuly chandelier never materialized at the time due to other finishes being prioritized for budgetary reasons, but the Vilar Performing Arts Center Committee never forgot the original intent of this space and hoped that one day they would put a piece of Chihuly art there. .

The Rippeto Family Chandelier designed by Dale Chihuly hangs in the Upper Lobby of the Vilar Performing Arts Center Thursday in Beaver Creek. The artwork has 205 glass pieces.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Hopes, hard work and dreams came to fruition on December 22, the official opening night of the 25th anniversary season, when the public was invited to view this long-awaited chandelier. Vilar Performing Arts Center Artistic Director Owen Hutchinson led the crowd in a reveal and dedication of this artwork.

Two gentlemen who previously worked for Dale Chihuly and who are the only licensed installers of his works, such as this, spent three days on the ceiling, piecing together 205 pieces of glass, one at a time, starting from the bottom of this frame and work your way to the top in a very thoughtful way. Their biggest fear throughout the process with all these works is running out of glass, so they start slow, then add more as they go and perfect it until it’s finished and it gets really sensational “said Hutchinson.

Intricate glass works by artist Dale Chihuly are on display Thursday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The coin is 25 years old, worthy of the anniversary of the VPAC.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The audience was filled with many early supporters of the Vilar Performing Arts Center, including Harry Frampton, a visionary for this facility who worked hand in hand with architects, engineers, donors and community leaders to bring a home all year round for the performing arts in our valley.

Frampton recalled the story of the creation of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Beaver Creek Village was surrounded by slopes and didn’t have much room to expand, especially not for a large performing arts center.

Gordon Pierce, a very talented architect at the time, said why don’t we build the performing arts center under the rink, and I always remember saying to Gordon, well, how much could it cost ? and he said, oh, two to three million dollars, and knowing Gordon, he always underestimated the cost and I thought it might cost four or five million dollars and it cost us 17 million, so, we were pretty far away, Frampton told me.

Frampton continued to reminisce about how the money was raised and largely from private donors like Doug Rippeto, whom the new Chihuly chandelier honors.

Rippeto was unable to attend the ceremony due to a family illness, but was represented by stories told by Frampton and Alexia Jurschack, chair of the Vilar Performing Arts Center committee.

Jurschack told the story of the discovery of Chihuly’s coin. Her husband, Jerry, saw an auctioned Chihuly hanging in a house not far from their home in New York and they had to go and spot it.

We both walked in and saw it and said, that’s it, and there was just one catch: how do we pay? said Jurschack.

I called Doug Rippeto and I said, Doug, we found the Chihuly that should be on the stairs for the 25th anniversary, and he said, okay, how much? and I said, well, wait a minute, we were going to give him your name, that should count for something, Jurschack said.

Jurschack went on to say that Rippeto was happy to fund it and felt it was part of his legacy. She also read a note from him that expressed how disappointed he was that he couldn’t attend.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to be involved with the Vilar Performing Arts Center for many years. I’m sorry to miss this special evening celebrating our magnificent Chihuly chandelier, but I look forward to seeing it in person later this winter. This is an incredible addition to our world-class theater in this major anniversary season. My best regards to all of you. Thank you for your continued support of VPAC and the arts in our community,” the note reads.

Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band perform to kick off the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary Thursday in Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Following the unveiling of the Rippeto family chandelier, patrons were treated to a jazz performance by Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band to kick off the season. A special 25th anniversary celebration is scheduled for March 3 with Norah Jones. To learn more and see the full lineup of shows, visit VilarPAC.org .