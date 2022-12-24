Entertainment
The Vilar celebrates its 25th anniversary in style
The Vilar Performing Arts Center celebrates 25 years of performing in the mountains and to mark the occasion it celebrated with a gift that was not silver, which is usually used to celebrate a 25th anniversary, but glass, 205 pieces of glass, to be exact.
The blown glass has been assembled into a chandelier created by the famous American glass artist, Dale Chihuly, whose work is known around the world. The Chihuly Chandelier is an appropriate gift for this milestone, as Chihuly was originally chosen to bring an artistic touch to the decor of the Vilar Performing Arts Center when it was built in the mid-90s. He was even invited to Beaver Creek during the construction phase to see what would hang well above the grand staircase.
The Chihuly chandelier never materialized at the time due to other finishes being prioritized for budgetary reasons, but the Vilar Performing Arts Center Committee never forgot the original intent of this space and hoped that one day they would put a piece of Chihuly art there. .
Hopes, hard work and dreams came to fruition on December 22, the official opening night of the 25th anniversary season, when the public was invited to view this long-awaited chandelier. Vilar Performing Arts Center Artistic Director Owen Hutchinson led the crowd in a reveal and dedication of this artwork.
Two gentlemen who previously worked for Dale Chihuly and who are the only licensed installers of his works, such as this, spent three days on the ceiling, piecing together 205 pieces of glass, one at a time, starting from the bottom of this frame and work your way to the top in a very thoughtful way. Their biggest fear throughout the process with all these works is running out of glass, so they start slow, then add more as they go and perfect it until it’s finished and it gets really sensational “said Hutchinson.
Support local journalism
The audience was filled with many early supporters of the Vilar Performing Arts Center, including Harry Frampton, a visionary for this facility who worked hand in hand with architects, engineers, donors and community leaders to bring a home all year round for the performing arts in our valley.
Frampton recalled the story of the creation of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Beaver Creek Village was surrounded by slopes and didn’t have much room to expand, especially not for a large performing arts center.
Gordon Pierce, a very talented architect at the time, said why don’t we build the performing arts center under the rink, and I always remember saying to Gordon, well, how much could it cost ? and he said, oh, two to three million dollars, and knowing Gordon, he always underestimated the cost and I thought it might cost four or five million dollars and it cost us 17 million, so, we were pretty far away, Frampton told me.
Frampton continued to reminisce about how the money was raised and largely from private donors like Doug Rippeto, whom the new Chihuly chandelier honors.
Rippeto was unable to attend the ceremony due to a family illness, but was represented by stories told by Frampton and Alexia Jurschack, chair of the Vilar Performing Arts Center committee.
Jurschack told the story of the discovery of Chihuly’s coin. Her husband, Jerry, saw an auctioned Chihuly hanging in a house not far from their home in New York and they had to go and spot it.
We both walked in and saw it and said, that’s it, and there was just one catch: how do we pay? said Jurschack.
I called Doug Rippeto and I said, Doug, we found the Chihuly that should be on the stairs for the 25th anniversary, and he said, okay, how much? and I said, well, wait a minute, we were going to give him your name, that should count for something, Jurschack said.
Jurschack went on to say that Rippeto was happy to fund it and felt it was part of his legacy. She also read a note from him that expressed how disappointed he was that he couldn’t attend.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to be involved with the Vilar Performing Arts Center for many years. I’m sorry to miss this special evening celebrating our magnificent Chihuly chandelier, but I look forward to seeing it in person later this winter. This is an incredible addition to our world-class theater in this major anniversary season. My best regards to all of you. Thank you for your continued support of VPAC and the arts in our community,” the note reads.
Following the unveiling of the Rippeto family chandelier, patrons were treated to a jazz performance by Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band to kick off the season. A special 25th anniversary celebration is scheduled for March 3 with Norah Jones. To learn more and see the full lineup of shows, visit VilarPAC.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/the-vilar-celebrates-25-years-in-style/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Vilar celebrates its 25th anniversary in style
- Haberman discusses new details from the Jan. 6 committee report
- DU Hockey Alumnus Facing Family Cancer Battle
- Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Four Christmases: Is this Hollywood’s worst festive romantic comedy ever made?
- Erdogan meets his Turkmen counterpart to ‘determine the roadmap’ for energy via Azerbaijan
- Mild earthquake felt in Haida Gwaii, Masset, Port Clements and Skidegate – BC News
- AFF Cup 2022: President Jokowi prays for Indonesian national team to win again against Brunei
- RIP Tunisha Sharma looks back on the actress’ journey to TV and Bollywood
- Chiefs-Seahawks: Khalen Saunders absent, but Danna and Bush will dress
- Google Cloud Introduces Autoclass for Cloud Storage to Automatically Optimize Costs
- Rafa Nadal’s big Australian Open call after tennis dramas in 2022