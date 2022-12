Maggie Thrett, the actress and singer who played one of three glamorous humanoids who need pills to keep them from aging at first star trek the episode “Mudd’s Women” died. She was 76 years old. Thrett died Sunday of complications from an infection at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, family members said. The Hollywood Reporter. Thrett also starred as a flower child alongside Yvette Mimieux, Christopher Jones, and Judy Pace in Revenge Sex. Three in the attic (1968), a box office hit for independent distributor AIP. She and the film received a mention on a TV spot that starred Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood (2019). On “Mudd’s Women,” which premiered October 13, 1966, as the sixth episode of NBC star trek – it was shot as the second installment of the series – Thrett, with her long brown hair, dazzled in a sparkling emerald green dress as Ruth Bonaventure. She and fellow aliens Eve McHuron (Karen Steele) and Magda Kovacs (Susan Denberg) play Roger C. Carmel’s Harry Mudd-backed brides-to-be, but they need a Venus drug to preserve their illusion of beauty. (In real life, Thrett and Carmel were next door neighbors in Hollywood.) Diane Pine was born on November 18, 1946 in New York. She attended the High School for the Performing Arts in Manhattan and, as a model, appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. In 1964, she recorded the single “Your Love Is Mine” with the B side “Lucky Girl”, then had a minor success a year later with the song “Soupy”, produced by Bob Crewe, best known for his work with The Four Seasons. Crewe advised her to change her name to Maggie Thrett because “he thought it sounded British and more with it for the time,” she told author Tom Lisanti for his 2017 book, 60s Talking Drive-ins. Thrett signed with Universal Pictures and in 1966 appeared in the science fiction film Size 5 and as a surf assassin named Wipeout in the secret agent comedy Out of sight. The year also saw her appear on television on Run for your life, The Wild Wild West and star trek. Maggie Thrett attended a 2021 Star Trek convention in Las Vegas. Courtesy of Scott Ray She went to appear in other films including The Devil’s Brigade (1968) and Cover me baby (1970) and on TV shows such as Cimarron Band, The deadliest game, I dream of Jeannie, Mc Cloud and Run, Joe, run. Thrett quit acting in 1974 and worked for years as a telephone operator at a hospital. She was married to Canadian actor Donnelly Rhodes – they met on Run, Joe, run – from 1975 until their divorce in 1977. She had no children. Survivors include his brothers, Richard, John, Larry and Robert; nieces Trudy, Kelsey, Hayley, Samantha, Courtney, Tracey and Dianne; and his nephew Chris. 3:45 p.m.: Added details of death and survivors.

