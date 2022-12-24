Los Angeles mayor cancels plans to light up iconic Hollywood sign





Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shot down a proposed lighting of the iconic Hollywood sign just 10 days after her predecessor Eric Garcetti approved the effort after objections from residents of the tourist area and residents ecologists. Since its reconstruction in 1978, the Hollywood sign has not had its own lighting system. However, it has been illuminated in recent decades at special times in the city, such as the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and the arrival of the millennium. Calls to light up the sign, the tourist emblem of the city of Los Angeles, have multiplied in recent years. But disagreements over when and how much light to turn on have fueled controversy among proponents of lighting the sign that rises in the mountains of Griffith Park at night. On the other hand, locals and environmentalists oppose it, arguing that the lighting would overwhelm tourists on the narrow streets of Hollywood and cause damage to the park’s wildlife. On his last day as mayor of Los Angeles, Dec. 12, Garcetti authorized an 18-month pilot program to enable the lighting of the sign. The authorization stipulated that the sign could not be lit more than six times a year and not more than three days each time. Garcetti argued that for the Hollywood sign’s 100th anniversary in 2023, it seems fitting to build on those successful efforts to light up our city’s most famous landmark. According to the Democrat, The Hollywood Sign Trust, the nonprofit entity that runs the sign, has been testing new technology, and tests have shown how new technology can focus lights and help reduce the impact of lights. on wildlife and ambient light on the premises. residents. The neighbors were quick to react. Hollywood-area landowners sent a letter to Bass this week criticizing his predecessor’s decision on the grounds that lighting the sign would negatively affect wildlife and city streets and violate some local regulations. The December 17 death of the puma P-22, which lived for more than a decade in Griffith Park and had become a symbol of wildlife campaigns, fueled controversy. The animal had seen its health deteriorate after being hit by a vehicle in early December. Bass rescinded Garcetti’s order because there were concerns about its legality, according to reports cited by the Los Angeles Times. The sign, which was built in 1923 as part of a property developer’s advertising ploy, was originally made up of three panels (Holly, Wood, Land) and was only to stand for a year and a half.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/en-espanol/noticias/california/articulo/2022-12-23/alcaldesa-de-los-angeles-anula-plan-de-iluminar-iconico-letrero-de-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos