‘Babylon’ zooms in on the wild old days of Hollywood, like ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on steroids
Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
After having idealized Hollywood in “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle expands his “Another Day of Sun” lens to explore the city’s dark roots in “Babylon,” which is essentially another era of the dawn of walkie-talkies “Singin’ in the Rain” over a cocktail of amphetamines and steroids. Despite a stellar cast and spectacular moments (given who’s involved, how could there not be?), the writer-director’s sprawling, messy three-plus-hour endurance test isn’t ready for its close-up.
After multiple characters and mixing near-reality versions of Hollywood lore to ground the exercise, “Babylon” opens with a sensory overload illustration of the decadence and debauchery of early showbiz around 1926. In a symbol not too subtle of that, the film opens with a low-level studio employee (Diego Calva) carrying an elephant up a hill to serve as a prop at an absurdly lavish party (OK, orgy, but considering what’s going to happen, it’s not worth quibbling about semantics).
It takes over 30 minutes before the title hits the screen, but by then Chazelle has introduced most of the key characters, including an aging star like Douglas Fairbanks (Brad Pitt) on his wife No. Whatever, a talented musician (Jovan Adepo) and budding actress (Margot Robbie, who steals every scene she’s in) who announces, “I’m already a star,” and then when asked in what films she has acted in, she answers: “Nothing for the moment”.
There’s also the gossip columnist (Jean Smart), the exotic entertainer (Li Jun Li), and an assortment of wrestlers and stars, everyone boarding the same escalator, with the only question being whether their side up or down.
The advent of sound images changes everything considerably, just like in “Singin’ in the Rain”, paving the way for meteoric rises and tragic falls.
There’s some emotion in there, but Chazelle storms out of the door so aggressively — with such over-the-top frills, projectile-vomiting elephant relieving herself at an unfortunate moment — that it’s hard to care. many of the most cartoon-quality personalities.
‘Babylon’ rallies a little towards the end, but unlike how time flies watching “Avatar: the way of water”, another movie that screams for the good ol’ intermission days, the middle part bogs down while working to get there. In that sense, the truck with the elephant turns out to be a pretty good metaphor, but not in the most flattering way.
Thematically, there’s also a vague sense of melancholy for the freewheeling excess of time – back when a corpse could be treated as an inconvenience – at a time when Hollywood and other industries were forced to carefully watch the misconduct this kind of environment left to fester.
Perhaps most of all, “Babylon” feels like a case of providing a talented filmmaker with unfettered license to make the movie he wanted to make, while a few sensible notes – whether cutting length or to limit a scene – would have actually been useful.
In another key difference from “Avatar,” “Babylon” lacks the established IP tie-in that might entice more people to brave that daunting length.
Hollywood’s infatuation with its former self is well documented, like movies from “Sunset Boulevard” to “Once upon a time… in Hollywood” attest. Already a Golden Globe nominee (oddly categorized as a “musical or comedy”), “Babylon” could be an awards-winning player despite its flaws thanks to that dynamic, fueled by its star power and enticing subject matter.
In the end, though, Chazelle delivered another valentine to the magic, power, and history of the movies — and yes, the ideal of watching them with all those wonderful people in the dark — which, given the current trends, even those with a taste for this overcooked stew will likely end up streaming.
“Babylon” premieres December 23 in US theaters. It is rated R.
