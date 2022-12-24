Bollywood Divas and their rides

Unsurprisingly, B-town divas lead extravagant lives. They are seen with ultra expensive bags, heels and designer clothes. Not only are they also seen with some of the most expensive and hottest cars in the country. Previously, we covered the wheels these actresses use to get around cities, but as of a while ago, not many of them have upgraded their cars.

So, if you want to know what these Bollywood queens drive, here is an updated list. It should be noted that not every one of their vehicles has been documented and some might have flown under the radar.

Alia Bhat

First, let’s start with Alia Bhatt who recently became a mother to a beautiful baby girl whom he and Ranbir Kapoor named Raha. The young actress drives around Mumbai in a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue finished in a beautiful Rio Gold shade. Previously, she was driven in an Audi Q7. Alia was seen in Mumbai in her Range Rover, followed by her security in an Innova Crysta on several occasions.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif cruises Mumbai in style in her White Range Rover Vogue reportedly gifted to her by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Like Alia, Katrina also owned an Audi Q7 which she used for a time before switching to the top of the range British luxury SUV.

Jacqueline Fernandez

When we last compiled this list, the Sri Lankan actress used a BMW 5 Series for her commute. Although since then the actress has transformed her automobile into one of the most chic cars in the country. Currently, the actress rides in a Mercedes Maybach S500 finished in a shade of white.

sunny leon

Sunny Leone may not look like a car girl, but she definitely knows how to choose wheels. The actress recently acquired a flagship BMW sedan – the 740Li finished in a beautiful shade of Dravit Grey. She also recently got herself an MG Gloster. Previously, she also owned another BMW 7 Series and she also had a Maserati Quattroporte.

Sarah Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the newest actresses in City B and has been seen driving around in a wide range of cars. She started with a Honda CR-V, then traded it in for a Jeep Compass. She has also been seen in a white Mercedes G350d on some occasions. Recently, the actress was seen leaving her gym in a lowly Maruti Suzuki Alto 800.

Kiara Advani

The “Good Newwz” actress after the success of her movie bought a brand new Audi A8L. Prior to this flagship Audi sedan, the actress had two cars in her garage. She had a BMW X5 SUV and a Mercedes E-Class sedan, both finished in a sleek white shade. She was seen quite frequently in her E-Class around Mumbai.

Taapse Pannu

Some time ago, Taapse Pannu, one of the most modest actresses in Bollywood, acquired a Mercedes GLE 350 SUV. She is one of the few Bollywood stars who drives alone occasionally. For a long time, Taapse drove a BMW before switching to an all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE. She also recently purchased a Jeep Compass for herself.

Sonakshi Sinha

Daughter of legendary actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha in the last list had a BMW 5 Series GT. Although the actress has now upgraded her ride to a Mercedes S 350d finished in white. Apparently she also owned a DC Avanti.

Shraddha Kapoor

Following the success of her films, Shraddha Kapoor bought herself a Mercedes ML 250. She is sometimes seen in Mumbai in this SUV. The GLE, which is essentially the makeover of the same model, has now taken its place since the model was retired.

Janhvi Kapoor

The daughter of legendary late actress Sridevi Kapoor has one of the classiest car collections of any Bollywood celebrity. The actress has seen various multicrore vehicles like Lexus LX 570, Merecedes G 350d, Merecedes Maybach S 500 and a Range Rover Vogue. The registration number of his Mercedes Maybach corresponds to the number of the S-Class of his late mother.

Disha Patani

One of Bollywood’s youngest actresses, Disha Patani is one of the few actors who enjoys getting behind the wheel and driving; she is a car enthusiast. She previously drove a Honda Civic and a Chevrolet Cruze, but since then has switched to a Range Rover Sport.

critical i say

The Luka Chuppi actress used to get driven around in a silver Audi q7, but after the success of her recent films, the actress has treated herself to one of the country’s most sought-after vehicles. Kriti recently pampered herself with a brand new Merecedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV. Some of the other B-city actors who own this behemoth are Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and one of the actresses who comes right after.

Deepika Padukone

Like Kriti Sanon, Deepika is also one of the few Bollywood celebrities to own Mercedes Maybach’s high-end luxury sedan. As mentioned earlier, her husband and superstar Ranveer Singh also owns a Maybach GLS. Deepika also has a Maybach S-Class in her stable along with other super expensive rides.

Anouchka Sharma

Last but not least, Baja Baarat actress Anushka Sharma is also a Range Rover fan and uses a high-end Vogue Autobiography model to get around town. The Autobiography is the most expensive Range Rover that the company offers and backs it at a whopping price of Rs 4 Crore.

