Dhaakad to Laal Singh Chaddha, Biggest Bollywood Flops of 2022

Last update: December 24, 2022, 6:34 PM HST
Kangana Ranauts Dhaakad was one of the biggest flops of 2022.
These movies couldn’t do well despite big budgets and enormous star power.
The Southern film industry has become more profitable than Bollywood in 2022. Movies like Allu Arjuns Pushpa: The Rise, Ram Charan and Jr NTRs RRR and Yashs KGF: Chapter 2 have wreaked havoc at the box office.
At the same time, top Bollywood films bombarded the box office. As the year draws to a close, let’s take a look at some of Bollywood’s biggest flops of 2022.
Dhaakad (released May 20)
Kangana Ranauts Dhaakad was one of the biggest flops of 2022. The movie was billed as an action thriller and its premise revolved around international human trafficking. However, director Razneesh Ghai bombed at the box office and could not recoup his Rs 85 crore budget.
Samrat Prithviraj (released June 3)
Akshay Kumars’ period drama was made on a grand scale. The film starred Akshay in the lead role of Samrat Prithviraj and was made on a budget of Rs 175 crore. However, the film was panned by both critics and audiences and could only earn Rs 68 crore in India.
Laal Singh Chaddha (released August 11)
Laal Singh Chaddha has been touted as Aamir Khan’s big comeback to the big screen after his latest film Dangal. The film was an official remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. But Aamir’s film flopped at the box office and stunned many trade analysts. Even the sizzling chemistry between Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t recoup the movies’ colossal budget of Rs 186 crore.
Raksha Bandhan (released August 11)
Akshay Kumar has not had a great 2022 in the film industry. Bollywood’s Khiladi gave their third consecutive flop of the year with Raksha Bandhan. The social drama, made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, could only garner Rs 45 crore at the box office. Raksha Bandhan received mixed reviews from critics and did not have a great run at the domestic box office.
Goodbye (released October 7)
Vikas Bahls’ family drama boasted a stellar cast that included Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. However, the film could not attract moviegoers to theaters. Goodbye could only collect Rs 10 crore at the box office.
