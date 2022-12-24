News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood advises that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced that Los Angeles County exceeded December 2021 levels of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. Public health officials are asking residents to play an important role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season by staying up to date on vaccines, following strong recommendations to mask indoors, to test before gatherings and to stay home in case of illness. To minimize community transmission and the impact of illnesses during the holidays, residents should think ahead about measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory viruses. Above all, being up to date on vaccines and getting the new bivalent booster can help provide critical protection against serious illnesses associated with COVID-19 and influenza. To find a vaccination site or to make an appointment, please visit www.VaccinateLACounty.com. In addition to receiving the bivalent booster and seasonal flu vaccine, LA County Public Health says it’s important this holiday season to continue to have plenty of well-fitting, high-filtration masks on hand, preferably N95s. , KN95 or KF94. When choosing activities or planning an event, it also makes sense to look for outdoor options. If the activity cannot be outdoors, open windows and doors to increase indoor ventilation. It is also crucial to use COVID-19 tests before gatherings. For more information on the types of tests, where to get them, and how to interpret them, go to ph.lacounty.gov/covidtests. Additionally, the federal government has reopened its free COVID-19 testing program; each household can receive four free tests shipped to their home. Tests can be ordered at www.covid.gov/tests. Finally, it is important that family and friends stay home when they are sick to prevent others from getting sick. If you test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, the drugs Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are both prescription antivirals that can be taken at home. Both must be started within five days of the onset of symptoms. Contact your provider if you have a fever, cough and sneeze, unusual tiredness, muscle aches or other symptoms. If you don’t have a provider, you can call the LA County Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473 to get your questions answered and access free telehealth services. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information on COVID-19 in LA County, please contact Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Communications Director Brett Morrow at (213) 240- 8144 or at [email protected]. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting calendar and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a declared local emergency in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services are available by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

