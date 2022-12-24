Asha Parekh slams boycott calls Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, “If movies keep falling apart…”





Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is set to release in January 2023. However, prior to its release, the film sparked controversy. Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in “Besharam Rang” has become a topic of discussion on social media. Veteran actress Asha Parekh weighs in on the controversy. The energetic song received a lot of backlash for a scene in the music video where King Khan is seen romancing Deepika in a saffron bikini. The film even became a victim of the ever-growing cancel culture. Netizens even called for a “Bollywood boycott” over the controversy. As reported by ETimes, Asha Parekh told Aajtak during an interview that the main motive of a movie is to provide entertainment and it has nothing to do with what the actress wears. She said Bollywood is dying because movies are not doing so well. The situation is already very bad, and on top of that, these boycott and ban tendencies are causing damage. The industry itself will end. She also expressed her concerns that people are no longer going to the theater to watch a movie. “If movies keep falling apart, how will another movie be made?” The veteran actress further stated that there was no fuss about the bikini during their time, but now questions are being raised about the orange-colored bikini. According to the veteran actress, people’s brains are turning off now. People are getting very narrow-minded, which is wrong. She also pointed out that Bollywood has always been an easy target for many. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Billed as an action spy thriller, the film marks SRK’s return to the big screen in the lead role after a long four-year hiatus. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023 in theaters. Must read: Shahid Kapoors Wife Mira Rajput Brutally Trolled As Netizens Confuse Her No Makeup Makeup Look & Say Do You Think Indians Are Fools? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

