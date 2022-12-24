An exhibition will feature the Hall of Fame pitcher’s African photographs | Entertainment News





COOPERSTOWN Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson will share his 40-year passion for photography in his first-ever solo exhibition at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown next year. The exhibition is scheduled from April 1 to September 17. According to a press release, Randy Johnson: Storytelling with Photographs will feature images captured by Johnson during his treks through Africa. The work includes intimate shots of the people he engaged with and the wildlife he encountered. Johnsons accompanying written narrative joins in the vibrant imagery, weaving together a visually appealing grand tour of the continent. I was lucky to have the opportunity to travel the world and capture rare moments, Johnson said. All of my photos tell a story, but none of them are more meaningful than the ones I was able to collect during my time in Africa. The images reflect my experiences with the people and wildlife there. The exhibition is the culmination of four visits to distinct regions of the continent, with the aim of creating a visual document. It features sections on Ethiopia and its people, Rwanda and its population of silverback gorillas, the great herd migrations of East Africa, and portraits of various animals photographed in the wild. A total of 30 large prints will be exhibited. As noted later in the release, Johnson’s career as a Major League pitcher is well documented, but his passion for photography isn’t as widely known. It all started when he studied photojournalism at the University of Southern California from 1983 to 1985. After retiring from baseball in 2010, the five-time Cy Young Award winner was able to rekindle his earlier aspirations and devote his full attention to job. Baseball was my livelihood, and it’s still a big interest for me, but it opened a lot of doors for my passion. Baseball was my life, basically, from the age of seven until I retired at 46. But then I was able to step away from it for a while and come back to photography. Johnson was often spotted around the country photographing rock concerts and the occasional sporting event. His work has been featured in publications such as Rolling Stone, Spin and Metal Hammer. Johnson’s concert photography has even found its way into touring programs, posters and books. Photography has taken me on an incredible journey, and this is just the beginning, Johnson added. I look forward to visiting places I’ve never been, photographing things I’ve never seen, and sharing what I’ve learned along the way. The museum will also present a photography symposium featuring Johnson and other photographers, as well as children’s programs. Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/entertainment_news/exhibit-to-feature-hall-of-fame-pitchers-photographs-from-africa/article_2234b346-815d-11ed-8914-43376245dc46.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos