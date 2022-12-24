Hollywood actress shares her ‘daily prayer’, which she hopes God will tell her one day

Little Mermaid Legendary StarJodi Bensonsaid she tries to find a way to serve others every day, explaining her hopes for the legacy she is leaving for her family.

Listen to the latest episode of the CBNs Quick Start podcast

I wish God could look at me and say, ‘You loved well and you served well,’ Benson recently told CBN’s Faithwire at the red carpet premiere of The Wingfeather Saga. My daily prayer is to be light, salt and love each day upon awakening.

She said she wondered how she could love and serve someone every day.

That’s all I have today, said Benson. And I want to look my best today.

As for The Wingfeather Sagaa new animated show from Angel Studios, Benson said she was excited to voice the character of Nia and work with other Christians on the project.

It’s really special to work on a project where you love a character, Benson said. But when you work with a like-minded team when it comes to sharing our faith, it’s just one more element that brings a very sweet feeling to it.

Benson, whobecame famousafter voicing Ariel in Disney’s 1989 animated feature The Little Mermaid, has openly shared her Christian faith over the years.

She said she was blown away thinking back on the last four decades of her life.

I am incredibly blessed, incredibly honored, Benson said.

Watch Benson sharehis testimonywith Faithwire CBNs earlier this year: