Today Show’s Britt Cohen is engaged to NRL executive Aaron Warburton

Britt Cohen has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Aaron Warburton.

The Today show entertainment reporter shared the happy news on Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo of herself smooching her new fiancé, who is the NRL Bulldogs’ general manager.

The blonde beauty also stunned fans by showing off her impressive emerald cut diamond engagement ring.

She captioned the post with some heartfelt words, “I can’t wait to spend eternity with you!” I love you more than anything.

It didn’t take long for many of Britt’s famous friends to congratulate the happy couple.

Today, Extra’s David Campbell exclaimed: “FINALLY! Congratulations to you both,” and celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson said she was “so happy for you both.”

Britt’s happy news comes a day after fellow Today reporter Scherri-Lee Biggs announced her engagement to AFL star Daniel Venables.

The 24-year-old West Coast Eagles player got down on one knee and popped the question on the beach on Friday night.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, the Today show reporter, 32, posted a photo of the beaming lovebirds kissing by the water as she flashed her diamond ring.

The loved-up couple look like they’re on cloud nine as they kiss after the engagement before opening a bottle of champagne

“Christmas came early this year. Forever ain’t enough with you, Daniel,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple’s famous friends and colleagues flocked to the comments section to leave their congratulations and best wishes.

Tracy Vo, a former Today reader who also got engaged earlier this year, commented, “We LOVE you guys!”