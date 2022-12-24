Vijay Sethupathi, Poo Ramu and Sai Pallavi Received CIFF Best Actor Awards





Vijay Sethupathi and Poo Ramu (posthumously) won Best Male Actor for their roles in Mamanithan and The music respectively. Actress Sai Pallavi won Best Female Actor for her performance in the critically acclaimed film. Gargi during the closing ceremony of the 20th Chennai International Film Festival on Thursday at the PVR-Sathyam Cinemas, Chennai. Sai Pallavi in ​​’Gargi’ Organized by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation since 2003, the film festival has a competition section for Tamil films, which has been expanded to eight awards this year. Filmmaker Ra. Venkat said: This is my first film and I think it’s a big recognition for me. We started off as a little movie and I kept saying we should send it to film festivals. I thank my producer and my team. Vijay Sethupathi said: Life experiences become movies. A director presents a perspective through actors. Please try to understand a film that is important to film students and try to engage in good and healthy discussions. A two and a half hour film can tell the story of a man who lived to be 50 years old. Don’t try to figure out a movie through reviews (popular reviews on social media). Vijay Sethupathi | Photo credit: SRINIVASAN L He added that Mamanithan tells the story of ordinary people. Actor R.Parthibans Iravin Nizhal won the Special Jury Prize while Ka. Sa. Da. Thapara won the second best film in the Tamil film competition section. Filmmaker Ra. Venkats The music won the award for best feature film. Anthony BJ Ruban, CS Prem Kumar and Arthur Wilson won Best Sound ( Natchathiram Nagargiradhu), Best Editing (Debut) and Best Cinematography (Iravin Nizhal) respectively. A special prize was awarded to the film Adhar.

