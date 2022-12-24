LA Mayor Karen Bass vetoes Hollywood sign lighting





The lights went out in Hollywood. On his last day in office, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a executive directive to launch an 18-month pilot program to enable the lighting of the Hollywood sign. Just 10 days later, his successor, Mayor Karen Bass, put a stop to the order, rescinding the plan before it took effect 15 days after it was published. the Los Angeles Times reported. Bass canceled the pilot due to concerns about its legality, spokesman Zach Seidl told the outlet. The debate over the lighting of the iconic sign, erected in 1923, has been controversial for decades. In fact, when Garcetti signed the commission on Dec. 11, just months before his centennial, there was an immediate backlash in the surrounding neighborhood. the sign was originally built by Harry Chandler, then editor of the LA Times, as an 18-month temporary advertisement for his real estate development, “Hollywoodland”. The “land” was removed in 1949 when the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce stepped in to deal with the sign, which sits on land that had since been incorporated into a park. The emblematic sign, erected in 1923, will soon be 100 years old. Getty Images for Hollywood S Bass reportedly canceled the pilot due to concerns about its legality. Getty Images for Hollywood S It was on for decades, but the lights went out when the sign fell into disrepair in the late 1970s and the nonprofit Hollywood Sign Trust was created to maintain it. The non-profit organization tested new technology to help reduce the impact the new lights could have on area residents and wildlife earlier this year. “As the centennial of the Hollywood sign approaches in the coming months, it would be

seems appropriate to build on these successful efforts to light up our city’s most famous

landmark,” Garcetti said in the directive.

