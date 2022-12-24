First Merry Christmas Poster Released: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi-star Creators Tease Fans : Bollywood News





Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was set to deliver two movies this year, one being Telephone sessions and the other, his first collaboration with Southern star Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas. While Phone Bhoot hit theaters in November, Merry Christmas was supposed to release on Christmas 2022. Although the makers are unable to release the film this year, they have dropped a gift for fans while waiting for its release. On Saturday morning, the creators of starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati released the first poster for the upcoming film. First Merry Christmas poster released: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi-starring creators tease fans The intriguing first poster of Merry Christmas features two broken wine glasses. It seems that the two main characters of the film have taken their respective glasses to rejoice. It should be mentioned here that bollywood hungama recently reported the real reason why the Katrina Kaif star Merry Christmas couldn’t go out during Christmas week. A source close to the development told us, It has been mentioned in the media that Merry Christmas canceled the Christmas date as the makers did not want to clash with Rohit Shettys Circuswith Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-starring Ganapath. These reasons would have been valid if the film had been finished in no time. Unfortunately, plans went haywire after Katrina Kaif tested positive for Covid-19 in June. A very important program, spanning almost 30 days, has been planned with not only Katrina Kaif and her co-star Vijay Sethupathi, but also other actors. After Katrina tested positive, it took the creators a while to plan and get everyone’s dates. The source further added, Filming for this program finally started in August last week and wrapped around the last week of September. Sriram Raghavan then started post-production and he needs at least four months for this process. He will not compromise on this aspect and he will not speed things up simply because there is a deadline to meet. The producers also respected this as they are confident in the film and don’t want to compromise on quality. As a result, they decided to drop the Christmas date despite their film revolving around the festival. Read also: Fashion Showdown: Lily Collins sports sets identical to those worn by Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Emily in Paris season 3 More Pages: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/merry-christmas-first-poster-makers-katrina-kaif-vijay-sethupathi-starrer-tease-fans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos