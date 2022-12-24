Hollywood’s bawdy history babbles again and again – Winnipeg Free Press

This so-called early Hollywood epic kicks off with an orgy fueled by hot jazz and a mountain of cool, white cocaine. There are swirling nudes downstairs, sex specials upstairs, a liquor and drug warehouse, and a giant phallus on a pogo stick. There is an elephant.

So how does Babylon manage to be so bawdy and yet so boring?

Writer-director Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, La La Land, First Man) takes a messy, more is more, approach to its subject matter, but with little insight to back up the over-the-top spectacle, outrageous excess, and three-hour runtime, the results seem glaring, ostentatious, obvious, and endless.

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures Brad Pitt, left, and Diego Calva are residents of Old Hollywood in Babylon.

It’s 1926, and Los Angeles is still an unregulated outpost where cinema is wild and risque and Chazelle keeps telling us that, but you might have some super fun second thoughts.

Manny Torres (Diego Calva) is a starry-eyed underdog who loves movies because it lets you be part of something bigger. He starts off as a low level gofer, he’s the one who argues with this elephant, then he becomes a fixer and, as we head into the 1930s, a producer.

All the while, Manny harbors a silent, selfless love for Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), a New Jersey girl with Californian dreams. When asked if she’s going to be a star, she replies: You’re not becoming a star. Either you are or you are not, and I am. After getting her big break, the gossip rags are celebrating her as Hollywood’s wild child.

Nellie is partly based on Clara Bow, the original It Girl, and Robbie has more than enough charisma to pull it off. Unfortunately, Nellie isn’t so much a character as a bunch of personality disorders, and Robbie spends most of his screen time as a narcissistic screamer and exhibitionist.

Rounding out the trio of leads, Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a star of the Silent Age who is falling apart due to alcohol and multiple divorces, and who struggles to transition to these new walkie-talkies.

Chazelle celebrates a time when motion pictures were still gloriously unsavory, before the industry was consolidated into the grand enterprise of the studio system and the self-censorship of the Production Code. He wants us to feel the transition to talkies as a tragic loss of innocence, though he doesn’t care to make any cogent moral or aesthetic argument about it or even say much about it, of a generally speaking, about the dynamics of fame, money and power.

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures Margot Robbie, center, is in the midst of a confusing maelstrom of filmmaking.

Babylon makes the historical point that there were actually more opportunities for BIPOC people, LGBTTQ+ people, and women in the 1920s, before real money arrived. There’s a scheming queer cabaret singer (Li Jun Li) and a jazz musician-turned-actor (Jovan Adepo), but watching early Hollywood fairness would be better if Chazelle actually gave them some screen time. significant.

The storyline feels both torturously long and oddly sketchy, with only a few minutes of recognizable human-like interaction and plenty of frenetic, crowded, aggressive settings. The tone oscillates between jaded cynicism, forced feeling and offbeat comedy.

Particularly off-putting moments are when the deaths of unlucky extras and crew members are played as punchlines, which could work (perhaps?) in dark satire, but here feel awkward and insensitive.

The production design gives a cohesive Hollywood Baroque look to homes and furnishings, but it can be hard to determine if the wildly anachronistic costumes and the Fk, yeah! dialogue are a deliberate, stylized or simply lazy choice.

As we head into hour three, Chazelle suggests that good excess has been replaced by bad excess, with a penultimate sequence that plays like a misguided descent into the Lynchian nightmare, with one of the villains appearing late played. by Tobey Maguire with yellowed teeth, red eyes and a glass of brandy and ether. Los Angeles, Chazelle suggests, has become a pit of cruelty and depravity where you can get anyone to do anything for money.

It doesn’t matter, though. Chazelle gently pivots to remind us that cinema lives on, ending with what looks like a freshman film student montage that takes us from the Lumière brothers to Ben-Comment to The matrix to, well, Babylon.

Paramount Pictures Tobey Maguire is the villainous James McKay in Babylon.

As with many movies about movies, this extravaganza is meant to be about romance movies, but with its pseudo-depth of self-congratulation and self-indulgence, Babylon it is above all to love the films of Damien Chazelle.

