RIP P-22, Hollywood panel lighting is off, and more





BMW’s Designworks studio has moved from its longtime home to Newbury Park in Santa Monica, the company’s new owner, BLT Enterprises, announced this week.

Located at 1601 Olympic Boulevard, Designworks’ new facility is a 16,500 square foot building that was previously a warehouse. The term of the lease is 10 years. The Los Angeles area is a hotbed of design campuses for the automotive industry, with General Motors announcing plans for its own $71 million facility in Pasadena last year.

Elsewhere in Southern California, Sega of America, Inc. opened its new North American headquarters earlier this month at the Innovation Office Park in Irvine. The approximately 31,700 square foot office will accommodate 235 employees from each of Sega’s publishing departments and subsidiary Atlus Games Here’s what we’re reading this week: RIP, P-22. Why the beloved mountain lion was so important to Los Angeles “He unknowingly prompted us to consider the impacts of city life on wildlife. As our region has grown, it has pushed countless species into the fringes that have had to find new ways to survive in the remaining land uncovered by concrete, asphalt and people. But P-22 has co-existed with us for the past 10 years. His lifestyle is believed to have extended his years since he has not had to deal with challenges from other male cougars. P-22 was about 12 years old, a remarkable age in the wild.” (LAist) Garcetti’s final order as mayor: light up the Hollywood sign. Bass canceled it “This may have been the shortest executive directive in Los Angeles City Hall history. Mayor Eric Garcetti, on his last day in office, quietly signed an executive directive, an action to royal sounding which is equivalent to an order to the municipal services for a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign. The prospect of lighting the sign has been controversial for decades, and Garcetti’s order immediately caused an uproar in the hillside neighborhood near the sign. Mayor Karen Bass killed the order Wednesday, 10 days after Garcetti issued it. The executive directives take effect 15 days after they are issued, according to the city’s charter.” (LA Times) Update on the installation of new bus priority lanes on La Brea “The installation schedule for the initial phase of bus priority lanes on La Brea Avenue between Sunset Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard has been updated, with most construction activities now expected to begin in early 2023. ” (Source) Possible loopholes and pitfalls may exist in voter-approved ULA measure (KCRW) Homeowners group files legal challenge to LA transfer tax “The Apartment Landlords Advocacy Group Association of Greater Los Angeles has joined a nonprofit tax policy lobby to file the first legal challenge to Measure ULA, the city of LA’s controversial new tax measure. .” (The real deal)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.urbanize.city/post/weekly-headlines-december-24-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos