Hari Hara Mallu is a long awaited film as the film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Krish directs this movie on a high note.

Some renowned Hindi actors are cast in this film and we at 123telugu were the first to report in October that Hindi actor, Bobby Deol has been cast for a key role in the film.

The star hero has now joined the sets of the film and looks macho in the short video that was released today. The renowned actor will premiere some key scenes from the movie with Pawan today according to the news.

Bobby is in great shape as he plays different roles on OTT platforms. Krish hired him to play one of the kings of the news.

