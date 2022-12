Bad Omen: The Hollywood sign in Los Angeles will be dark in 2023

The blame game is training these days in Hollywood. The box office stumbles into the new year, and pundits have plenty of reason to decline. Blame the pandemic, the streaming revolution, the arctic cold sweeping parts of the country, and the World Cup that just ended. Blame a product shortage, a hint of superhero fatigue and a Biden economy teetering toward a recession. Anyway, fewer people go to the cinema at this time of year. And it’s Christmas season, the second best time to watch movies. That’s why the latest news from Los Angeles seemed more than depressing. The timing couldn’t be worse. Mayor Karen Bass has rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to light up the Hollywood sign… Why? Opponents fear the illuminated sign will impact both wildlife and road safety. This sign, which debuted in 1923, originally from a real estate developer and read, “Hollywoodland.” The last four letters got the rant in 1949. Then and now, the sign signifies the Hollywood Dream Machine, a beacon for stars and budding starlets seeking Tinsel Town glory. RELATED: 13 BOX OFFICE SLEEPERS THAT SHOCKED EVERYONE Now he’ll need his signature white paint job to be seen at night. This news, combined with the current box office updateshas Hollywood begging 2023 to get here, and fast. The total 3-day weekend box office for all titles is estimated at around $85.5 million, -53% from 2016 when Christmas last fell on a Sunday, and 41% lower than a year ago when Spider-Man: No Way Home was in its second weekend. New tracks like “Babylon,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” all underperformed. This matches previous titles like “Bones and All”, “The Fabelmans”, “Till”, “Tar” and “Armageddon Time”. They’re part of a shocking wave of awards season fare that haven’t drawn a crowd this season. The new year always brings new hope, but recent signs suggest the industry will need more than 12 months to turn things around. The arrival of “Babylon,” the star-studded peek into Hollywood’s bawdy days, is emblematic of the industry’s woes. The film has big stars – Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt – as well as an Oscar nominee behind the camera – Damien Chazelle. The budget? Raised $80 million. Opening weekend figures? A four-day tally of $5 million over the coveted Christmas weekend.

