Bollywood and its rendezvous with the churches of Lucknow

A walk through celluloid memory reveals that Bollywood directors have chosen the churches of Lucknow to shoot their films.

For example, Shyam Benegal chose the 165-year-old Wesleyan Methodist Church in the state capital to shoot part of his movie Junoon starring Shashi Kapoor in the late 1970s.

Similarly, a small part of Shoojit Sircars Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan was filmed at Lucknows Church of Epiphany on Capper Road.

The filming of some of the pivotal scenes of the film Junoon was done at the Wesleyan Mission Wesleyan Methodist Church which resides on defensive land in the Cantt area of ​​Lucknow. As Lucknow church resembles Shahjahanpur church where British forces fought Indian patriots, Benegal for his own convenience decided to shoot here in Lucknow, said Jai Karan Singh, the priest in charge.

The director obtained permission from the Reverend Jahan Singh, who was the priest in charge of the Wesleyan Church at the time, and also obtained consent from the defense authorities. Permission was granted as Rev. Jahan Singh was the army chaplain, so it worked out easier for the star cast. The church and presbytery (residence of the priest in charge) were used in the film.

Based on Ruskin Bonds A Flight of Pigeons, the story is set against the backdrop of India’s First War of Independence in 1857. The film won three National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Alongside Shashi Kapoor, the other cast members were Nafisa Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Kulbhusan, Shabana Azmi and Jennifer Kendal, he said. Junoon was gunned down in parts of Lucknow, Malihabad and Kakori.

As the story was set against the backdrop of India’s First War of Independence, the actor-director duo wanted to fact-check some facts with the late historian Yogesh Praveen as he had done a lot of research in the area.

The 150-year-old red brick edifice of Lucknows Church of Epiphany was used to shoot for Gulabo Sitabo, which had an OTT (over the top) release in 2020 as multiplexes were closed due to Covid-19. Thousands of locals gathered to catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan who played the character of Mirza. The priest of the church, the Reverend Evan Frank Baksh, recalls filming the film at the church premises in 2019.

Mr. Bachchan, dressed as his character, sat quietly on a bench. He sported prosthetics that gave him the appearance of a frail old man with white hair, making him unrecognizable to fans. Everyone who had gathered was looking for Mr. Bachchan, who was quietly seated directly opposite them. As onlookers thronged the area, security guards and bouncers wouldn’t allow anyone near Mr. Bachchan. No mobile cameras were allowed, and therefore Church records do not contain photographs of the shooting, he said.

Shoojit Sircar and his team had focused on this church to shoot the last part of the film, a wedding scene where Amitabh Bachchan (Mirza) enters to finalize his property papers. Praising the beauty of the church, Shoojit Sircar said: “We were looking for a place where our character Christopher Clark (played by Brijendra Kala) hosts his daughter’s wedding. I wanted something grand but traditional. When I stumbled across this piece of vintage architecture, this red brick church right in the middle of town, I knew I had found my spot.

For me it gave a certain character and texture to the whole scene and for that I am grateful to the priest and management who were kind and accommodating. Overall, the cultural diversity, and even more so the unity of Lucknow, one of the oldest cities in our country, will always stay with me, the director said.

Much of the film was shot at different locations in Qaiserbagh and Chowk, but for the wedding scene, the church spanning six to seven acres in area under the CNI Diocese of Lucknow was chosen.

The film unit gladly contributed 1 lakh to carry out repair work, said Reverend Evan Frank who along with some members of the church leadership had the opportunity to briefly interact with Amitabh Bachchan.