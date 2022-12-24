LA Mayor Karen Bass overturns Garcetti’s order to light Hollywood sign – The Hollywood Reporter





Newly installed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass rescinded the order to light the Hollywood sign. His predecessor, Eric Garcetti, signed the order on December 11, his last day in office, noting that the sign’s 100th anniversary is approaching in 2023. , adding, “As the Hollywood sign’s centennial approaches in the coming months, it would seem appropriate to build on these successful efforts to illuminate the most famous monument of our city.” Garcetti described an 18-month pilot program that would feature “new technology, which allows the panel to be seen on special occasions at night.” This new technology had been tested by the Hollywood Sign Trust, the nonprofit organization that operates the sign. “The sign was originally always on, but it’s understandable that neighbors and others were concerned about the effect of the sign’s lighting on their neighborhood,” he wrote. “Tests have demonstrated how new technologies can focus lights and help reduce the impact of lights on wildlife and ambient light on local residents.” The ordinance provided that the sign should not be lit more than six times a year and no more than three days per lighting. The Trust was to be responsible for the costs of all municipal services and other expenses incurred due to lighting. Bass rescinded the directive on Wednesday, The Los Angeles Times reported. His spokesman Zach Seidl told the Time that she had rescinded the directive “because there were concerns about the legality of the order”. The idea of ​​lighting the Hollywood sign attracted repel over the years from groups such as the Friends of Griffith Park and the Hollywoodland Homeowners Assn., as well as local residents, who cite environmental, traffic and safety issues that could result. The Hollywood Reporter contacted Bass’s office for further comment.

