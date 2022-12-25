Ronan Vibert, veteran TV and film actor, dies at 58





Ronan Vibert, known for his roles in Saving Mr. Banks, The Pianist, The Borgias and Hatfields & McCoys, has died. Hatfield and McCoy



Ronan Vibert, a veteran film and television actor, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vibert died in a Florida hospital after a brief illness, although details about the illness are unknown at this time. He was 58 years old.

Born in Cambridgeshire, England in 1964, Vibert grew up to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. From there, her TV career picked up after starring as Lee in the 1989 miniseries Traffic. From there, Vibert made several appearances on shows such as the BBC buccaneers, Jeeves and Woosterand lovejoy. He even had a role in the hit horror series Tales from the Cryptthis episode being “Horror in the Night”. VIDEO OF THE DAY It won’t be long before Vibert takes his first steps from the small screen to the big screen. His first theatrical film dates from 1998 Mummy’s Tale, which featured names such as Christopher Lee, Shelley Duvall and Jason Scott Lee. Another of his notable roles would be that of Wolfgang Mullet in the 2000 film The shadow of the vampire, which starred John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe. He also starred as Andrzej Bogucki in Roman Polanski’s critically acclaimed drama, The pianist. The film won numerous awards, including the BAFTA for Best Picture and Best Direction, as well as the Oscars for Best Director, Best Actor (Adrien Brody) and Best Adapted Screenplay. Related: Exclusive: Wildcat Directors Discuss Film’s Grueling Four-Year Production In The Rainforest

The many roles of Ronan Vibert Save Mr. Banks Vibert would continue acting throughout the 2000s and 2010s, while stepping into new worlds for himself as an actor. In 2002, he will play the villainous Laird in the animated film The princess and the Pea. In 2013, he would also lend his voice to Joe in the video game Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Some of Vibert’s notable roles in the 2010s for television include Perry Cline in the 2012 miniseries Hatfield and McCoySir Geoffrey Hawkes in the series dreadful pennyand Giovanni Sforza in the Showtime original The Borgias. Vibert also continued to appear in films. Some of his notable later roles would include Isaac Grainger in 2011 The last sevenand Simion in 2014 Unspeakable Dracula. Vibert will also star in the Disney biographical drama, Save Mr. Banks. Vibert would play the role of Diarmuid Russell, the publisher of PL Travers. The film followed Travers (played by Emma Thompson) as she struggled with Walt Disney himself (Tom Hanks) during the production of Mary Poppins, which would become one of the crown jewels of Walt Disney Studios. . Vibert would also play Gunnar Hagen in the infamous 2017 psychological thriller, The Snowman. The film, starring Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer and JK Simmons, was notoriously panned by critics. Vibert’s final credit was the role of Ritter Longerbane in the Amazon original, Carnival Row. The series stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne and is set in a world where fae are oppressed outcasts living among humans. Carnival Row premiered in 2019 with a first season of eight episodes. The show’s second season is set to air on February 17, 2023. It is currently unknown if Vibert’s death will have any effect on the show’s production. Surviving members include Vibert’s wife, Jess Grand Vibert. According to Deadlinethere will be a private service for close family only in the coming days, with a celebration of life planned for London in 2023.

