Maxi Jazz, singer of the dance group Faithless, dies at 65 | Entertainment
Maxi Jazz, the British musician best known as the lead singer of dance group Faithless, has died, according to the band.
“We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night,” the band wrote on their verified Facebook account. “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave appropriate meaning and message to our music.”
“He was also a charming human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both deep and accessible,” the post continued. “It was an honor and, of course, a real pleasure to work with him.”
“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, a car enthusiast, an endless talker, a beautiful person, a moral compass and a genius.”
Jazz was a longtime fan of British football club Crystal Palace and even became the team’s associate manager in 2012. according to a statement from the club. To honor his life, the team will be releasing to a song by Faithless on Boxing Day Monday, according to the release.
Jazz formed Faithless with bandmates Jamie Catto, Rollo and Sister Bliss in 1995. The group garnered acclaim for iconic songs like the ’90s dance anthem “Insomnia” and “God is a DJ.” They also performed four times at the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, according to the Victoria and Albert Museum.
“Your voice and your music will live forever,” wrote British DJ duo CamelPhat on Twitter. “From nightclub to festival, you brought a whole new dynamic to the dancefloor. A true inspiration to us all.”
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos