Uplifting Stories of 2022: A Hollywood Star in a Supermarket and an Origami Masterpiece
There have been several uplifting moments in 2022, from a Hollywood star seen strolling down the biscuit aisle of a British supermarket to an origami masterpiece made from a single sheet of paper.
Here’s a look at some of the top picks from PA news agencies throughout the year.
Finnish origami artist creates masterpiece using sheet of paper
Juho Konkkola of Jyvaskyla completed a two-year project in January after 109 hours of folding to create a piece depicting two sword-wielding knights engaged in battle.
The masterpiece was folded from September 2021 to January 2022 and required 5,377 individual folds.
The finished work had no cuts or tears. If unfolded, it would revert to a square piece of paper.
Mr Konkkola described the process as very therapeutic and added that it was a pleasure to see people showing interest or appreciation.
This motivates me to continue, he says.
John Travolta stuns Morrisons buyers
Grease star John Travolta surprised shoppers at a Norfolk supermarket in April when he was spotted casually strolling around digestive biscuits.
Sam Frary and her husband Kevin were just going to (their) normal store at the Morrisons in Fakenham when she turned to see Travolta, who was supposed to be shooting a short film in West Raynham.
I looked and said, it’s John Travolta!, but (Kevin) didn’t believe me, Ms Frary, a customer service adviser from Sculthorpe, Norfolk, told PA.
He was just hanging around digestive biscuits and most shoppers had no idea who they were standing next to.
She added that he was so approachable and friendly.
The man who has attended every Glastonbury since 1978 remembers his fondest memories
Some people have places that will always hold a special place in their hearts, which seems to be the case with lorry driver Ben Rogers, who has attended every Glastonbury Festival since 1978.
Mr Rogers still lives just seven miles from the venue, in Wells, Somerset, and attended the event in June this year with his son Harry and daughter Grace, who have both gone every year since birth.
I think it’s a tradition that will stay in my family forever, he told PA.
One of Mr Rogers’ earliest memories includes lasers beaming from the Pyramid Stage, and he said the best performance was David Bowie in 2000.
It was just beautiful, (it’s) hard to put into words, he said.
Ukrainian refugees get a taste of their old life thanks to charity bike ride
The Bike Project collects second-hand or abandoned bikes, repairs them and donates them to refugees and asylum seekers living in London and Birmingham. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many Ukrainians who fled to the UK benefited from the work of charities.
Kateryna Herych, who fled Kyiv on April 26 with her daughter Daniella Googe, told PA the Bike Project gave them a chance to taste our past life.
We used to cycle every weekend just for fun (in Ukraine) and I usually used a bike to get to work, so when we came here we missed that moment and the Bike Project gave us a chance to get a taste of our past life, she told me.
A man hopes to become a professional footballer thanks to the British migrant team
The Euros and World Cup have dominated much of the news this year, with many talking about how important football is to them, including Ussri Badawi, who fled war in Sudan and came to the UK in 2018.
In August, he spoke to PA about his hopes of becoming a professional footballer, boosted by his involvement with an immigrant football team.
Mr Badawi said he faced dangerous situations on his way to the UK, including sitting between the wheels of a travel truck, before seeking support from Changing Lives FC, a team football club made up of refugees and migrants.
I just came to train because I didn’t know any football team I could train with, and I’ve been here for three years now,” he said.
The team really means a lot because it has multicultural players from different countries.
We all know ourselves that we don’t have perfect English, so we can communicate well and that might not happen with other teams, and that makes you think that you could become a professional footballer.
