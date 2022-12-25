Tamar Braxton hospitalized with flu | Entertainment
Tamar Braxton feared she might die from getting sick with the flu.
The 45-year-old star had been enjoying the festive season with her friends but needed emergency help after struggling to breathe, and was shocked when she was taken to hospital and eventually said what was wrong.
She wrote on Instagram: “This is not a message of attention, this is a message of ATTENTION.
“I was literally with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas bullshit and the NEXT MORNING I had to be taken to hospital by AMBULANCE I needed oxygen because I thought that God was bringing me home because I couldn’t breathe and my chest was on fire!!
“I was taken to @northsidehosp and greeted by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what was wrong.
“Yall I have the flu and let me tell you it’s worse than COVID in my opinion.
“I take 5 different drugs. (sic)”
Tamar urged her followers to “be careful” and not mingle with others more than necessary to also minimize their risk of contracting the virus.
She added: “..please be careful.. I wasn’t with many people and I have NO IDEA where this came from..enjoy your vacation AT HOME..you don’t don’t want that (sic)”
The ‘Surreal Life’ star has been placed in solitary confinement to prevent him from spreading the virus.
She concluded: “..oh yeah, I’m completely isolated because it’s so damn contagious, I love you all for real. (sic)”
Tamar’s mother, Evelyn Braxton, 74, was among the first to respond to her message.
She commented, “Love you. Get well Tamar soon. [heart emoji].(sic)”
