Bollywood 2022 – Latest from Jammu and Kashmir | Tourism

A difficult year for Bollywood

2022 will be remembered as one of the tough years for Bollywood when regional film industries gave the tough competition from city B nationwide even audiences missed major releases and preferred to shift their allegiance to their new love found in the South. With the lack of blockbuster movies and #boycott trends emerging as serious concerns, 2023 will remain a crucial year for Bollywood to reshape its future. Supriyo Hazra look back

Alia Bhatt: 2022 will go down as a memorable year for Alia Bhatt as she has reached several crucial milestones in her life including her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor and subsequent motherhood. In April, Alia and Ranbir delighted their fans when the beloved industry couple finally agreed to wed. The good news also extended into the second half of the year when she gave birth to a baby girl.

Away from her personal life, Alia has also kept busy this year in the world of Bollywood. In fact, she remained one of the brightest spots in the industry where she delivered one impactful film after another. Based on the real life character of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia in the lead role excelled in the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is a pivotal release in a year when moviegoers rejected several Bollywood films and the #boycott trend remained dominant in every month of the year.

After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia also made her Telugu debut this year with SS Rajamouli stable’s superhit RRR. Alia Bhatt also became a producer this year when she collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies to co-produce a dark comedy called Darlings. She also starred in the movie which was released on Netflix.

Alia ended the year with Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The film was called a success but controversial since many disputed the claims. It is said that it was during the filming of the film that Alia and Ranbir were hit by Cupid’s arrow. The on-screen chemistry shared by the duo in the company run by Ayan Mukherji has remained the talk of the town. Far from Bollywood, she also reached the United States to shoot her first Hollywood film “Heart Of Stone”. The film will also star actress Gal Gadot. It should be released on Netflix in 2023.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Once considered Bollywood’s biggest upcoming star after delivering back-to-back box office successes, Ayushmann’s golden run received a major blow in 2022 when all of his releases underperformed. He starred in three films in 2022 – Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero. None of the films were successful. We hope to see it come back strong in 2023.

Akshay Kumar: Not only Ayushmann, ‘Mr. Reliable Akshay Kumar films also underperformed at the box office in 2022. After starting the year with Bachchan Pandey, Akshay starred in Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli and Ram Setu, but none of between them created box office magic. All films have been released on the big screen except Cuttputlli.

Aamir Khan: Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan finally made a return to Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha but alas the film left without living up to the hype created around the film. The film was a Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. However, Aamir Khan’s performance in the film was not appreciated by fans and critics. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir was also seen making an appearance in Kajol’s Salaam Venky.

Bipasha Basu: Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu gave incredible news to her fans when she gave birth to her baby girl. Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika stayed in the news for the whole year with her performance in Gehraiyaan at the beginning, then ending with her so-called “sizzling appearance” in Pathaan’s song “Besharam Rang”. The song, however, caused problems for the film for featuring Deepika in a saffron bikini, angering a section of Hindus, even a ruling BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh threatening to block her release in India. State. Deepika was applauded by fans and critics alike for playing an out-of-the-box character in Gehraiyaan. The film, aside from the notable chemistry shared between Deepika and Sidhant Chaturvedi, will also be remembered for raising awareness about mental illness.

Hrithik Roshan: The actor appeared in a film in 2023 – Vikram Vedha. The film performed poorly at the box office and did not help Bollywood in a year when films from the South again gave it stiff competition. Vikram Vedha also featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Jacqueline Fernandez: The Sri Lankan beauty has made headlines for the wrong reason this year due to her relationship with con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. In the world of her works, Jacqueline had an unforgettable 2022 when her films Attack, Bachchan Paandey and Ram Setu failed commercially. She will now be eagerly awaiting the release of her next film with Ranveer Singh titled Cirkus.

Ranbir Kapoor: As mentioned earlier, Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April this year. He also became a proud parent of a baby girl when his wife Alia Bhatt gave birth to their child in November. On the work front, he has been seen in two films – Brahm?stra: Part One – Shiva and Shamshera. The latter is a big flop while the success of the first has also been called into question.

Ranveer Singh: Ranveer, who portrayed Kapil Dev beautifully in 2021 released movie 83, found himself in the middle of a controversy when he appeared in a nude photo shoot for a magazine. A complaint has been filed against the talented Bollywood actor by an NGO which alleged he had hurt the feelings of women. Work-wise, Ranveer appeared in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film received mixed reviews from critics but failed to perform on the soundtrack. We will see it soon in Cirkus. This will be the last major release of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan ended 2022 with a big teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan The Bollywood Badshah aims to deliver big in this action thriller which also stars Deepika Padukone. Khan also released the film’s first song – Besharam Rang – on December 12, sparking controversy over Deepika’s saffron bikini in the provocative song.

Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in another film – Jawan. The movie’s first look poster surely left you waiting for its release. The film is directed by Atlee.

Salman Khan: Superstar Salman Khan will be back on the big screen next year with two Major releases are Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan gave Bollywood an impressive end to the year with the release of his film Bhediya. Varun, along with Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee, captured hearts with their performance in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film’s visual effects made headlines. A prominent Hollywood studio (Moving Picture Company) was involved in the effects of the film where the protagonist Bhaskar finds himself changing after being bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. “Jungle Book Meets Wolverine in Film Held Together by Its Cast” was how a review of the film was summed up.

Special mention:

Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee has made appearances in films released on the OTT platform as well as on big screens, but while they mostly won the hearts of critics, they failed to make a big impression on mainstream audiences. His main releases of the year were Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Tadka and Blurr.

Ajay Devgn: The star actor was back at the box office with Drishayam 2. The Ajay-Tabu star entered the 200 crore club and gave some positivity to the year Bollywood struggled to deliver. However, his other major releases Runway 34, Thank God could not leave audiences satisfied.

The old man is gold:

Amitabh Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan has kept busy all year and he was seen in four releases in 2022 including the mega Brahmōstra: Part One – Shiva which also featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also starred in Jhund, Runway 34, Goodbye and Uunchai. Uunchai was released in theaters on November 11, 2022, to positive reviews for its cast performance, direction, screenplay, and cinematography.

Anupam Kher and The Kashmir File: Anupam Kher, who is considered one of Bollywood’s finest performers, created perhaps one of the biggest magics of the year with the release of his movie The Kashmir Files. Based around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s, the hard-hitting drama directed by Vivek Agnihotri became the first big hit of the year. The film also emerged as one of the most talked about films of the year. The film was an entry to the 53rd International Indian Film Festival, held in Goa in November 2022. During the festival, Israel filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was one of the heads of juries for the international competition at IFFI, sparked controversy by calling it ‘vulgar and propaganda’.

Man of the match:

Karthik Aaryan: Karthik Aaryan remained Bollywood’s biggest bright spot in 2023 when his performance was praised by fans and critics alike and helped establish himself as one of the biggest names in the industry. Karthik gave Bollywood one of the few big hits of the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Already hit by COVID-19 for two years and with the “Bollywood boycott” trend growing stronger, Karthik took on the responsibility of bring young audiences back to the theater with the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa not only remained a box office success but also impressed fans on OTT platforms. He also won hearts with his unconventional performance in his dark and chilling thriller Freddy. We will soon see the young actor in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Shehzada and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Noteworthy Actor of the Year: Neena Gupta, who has come back strong in recent years, rocked throughout the year with her appearance in several films, including Uunchai and Goodbye with Big B. Her candid interviews and easygoing and gracefully laid-back and rather relatable lifestyle, as posted on social media platforms like its Instagram handle, has been gaining traction.

RIP:

Lata Mangeshkar: India was heartbroken when Lata Mangeshkar, the nation’s singing legend, died in a hospital in Mumbai. With her death, a glorious chapter in the country’s history has come to an end, but she will surely live on through her memorable songs forever.

KK: Singing sensation KK came to Kolkata to perform in two college concerts. KK, believed to have felt ill while performing at one of the shows, returned to his hotel where his condition reportedly deteriorated and was taken to a hospital where medical authorities pronounced him dead. The arrangements at the crowded concert place were blamed for his death.

Bappi Lahiri: Bappi Lahiri, the gold-clad rockstar of Bollywood, who is known for composing several hit songs during his career, died on February 16.

Raju Srivastav: Popular comedian Raju Srivastav left his fans in tears when he passed away on September 21 after undergoing treatment at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for several weeks. The comedian was taken to the medical facility after complaining of chest pain and a fall in the gym. (IBNS-TWF)