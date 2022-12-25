Beyond Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who is the biggest Bollywood star in the world?





If I had one dirham for each Sharookaan! Amitabacchan!! I was greeted smiling with a flowing word, never two during my short stay in Morocco, each time I entered and left the hall of the International Film Festival of Marrakech, I would have returned with a heavy piggy bank. A lovely young usher sang Namaste, stopping to chat with me in hesitant but clear Hindi, and when I asked her how she spoke it so well, she said she was a big fan of Hindi movies.

Ranveer Singh, Bollywood star, who was presented with a retrospective at the 19th edition of the festival, held in November, graciously acknowledged the big shoes he stepped into, even as he charmed everyone. Singh’s red carpet appearances have been total pandemonium, with fans screaming, cameras in the air for selfies. Even the more formal platform where he was in conversation with a festival programmer, with credentialed professionals in attendance, turned out to be a rah-rah event. They might as well have called it the Ranveer International Film Festival. You would expect this kind of mela to happen in your home, but in a small town in North Africa? Where French, Arabic and Spanish are spoken, and where English is mostly a language to see in movie subtitles? That’s the power of Bollywood, and you can see it in the way Singh was feted not only by the festival organizers, who had both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan as guests, but also by those who turned up. presented to watch his films. The craze around Singh has proven that in this part of sub-Saharan Africa, as well as in so many other parts of the world, Bollywood rules. So who is the biggest Bollywood star in the world? Bachchan, who ruled for over 50 years, is still a force. SRK commands the biggest crowds in any part of the world. His fan base in Germany is unreal, from the time he filmed for Don 2 (2011) in Berlin, and his subsequent red carpet appearances at the Berlinale. But the German city has also created a special place in its heart for Singh, whose world premiere of Gully Boy (2019) was jam-packed. But what boosts stardom is the movies, and while SRK’s influence doesn’t seem to have been affected by his latest film performances, at least so far, a few looser hits are sure to hurt. . Singhs Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been on a nap (his latest Cirkus is not out at the time of writing), and he will need to maintain his momentum to stay steady. Among high-flying female stars, Priyanka Chopra is carving out space for herself on a global scale, though she’s not the kind of celebrity that’s fueling fan hysteria. Deepika Padukone is also now a recognizable name, with inclusions in major juries as well as red carpets. Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatts’ Hollywood debut, will be released mid-next year on Netflix (her Darlings, one of Bollywood’s top films this year, is also there). The constant involvement of streaming platforms in the creation of original content and the provision of acquisitions in several countries is shaping the quantum of recognition that showbiz players never dreamed of. And who will be the new face to claim this space? Could it be Kartik Aaryan, whose meteoric popularity seems to effortlessly top his performances? He doesn’t have a film that can travel, not yet. But who knows? Anything can happen in the cinema.

