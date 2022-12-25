Things to do this week in Cincinnati: December 26-January 26. 1

Monday, December 26

LAST WEEK: Christmas Market, 4-10 p.m. daily, Schmidlapp Lawn adjacent to Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown. Special New Year celebration. Offers food, drink and seasonal items from outdoor stalls. Traditional choir music, light decorations and more. FREE ENTRANCE. cincinnaticchristkindlmarkt.com.

LAST WEEK: Shillito Elves, 11am-9pm, The Foundry, Fifth Street, Downtown. Pixies made their debut in the 1950s in the windows of the Shillito department store. Check out mechanized figurines depicting various Christmas scenes, including Santa’s workshop. From Nov. 25 to Jan. 3. Free.

MUSIC: Mannheim Steamroller Noël, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut Street, Downtown. cincinnatiarts.org.

LEISURE: Skiing and Snowboarding, daily, Perfect North Slopes, 19074 Perfect Lane, Lawrenceburg. perfectnorth.com.

tuesday 27 december

ART: Candace Black: accessories, Weston Art Gallery, 650 Walnut St., downtown. The exhibition features series of pressured bodily extensions exemplified by afflictions and protective barriers such as fire and silver mirror. From Nov. 18 to Jan. 15. Free.

ART: Steven Thurston: Lost in Translation, Deception and Desire, Weston Art Gallery, 650 Walnut St., downtown. The artist explores notions of authenticity and translation through a continuing series of iconic porcelain busts depicting the Founding Fathers of the United States, examining the misunderstanding of translation and the conflicting mythologies surrounding the subjects. From Nov. 18 to Jan. 15. Free.

ART: Mary Jo Bole: White Elephant Family, Weston Art Gallery, 650 Walnut St., downtown. The artist explores the industrial history of her family and the lineage of women who have preserved it. His experiences are filtered through the counterculture and punk scene of his youth and Lake Erie. From Nov. 18 to Jan. 15. Free.

MUSEUM: Natural World, 11am-5pm, Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Explores the collaboration between artists John Edmonds and David Hartt, and poet/scholar Jason Allen-Paisant. From Sept. 30 to Jan. 15. cincinnatiartmuseum.org.

MUSEUM: Beyond Bollywood, 11am-5pm, Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Through more than 100 works of art from American museums and private collections, you will be able to explore the representation of dance in the arts of South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Himalayan region from the 1st to the 21st century. From Nov. 11 to Feb. 11 5. cincinnatiartmuseum.org.

MUSIC: WEBN’s 2022 FU Show with Sevendust, Madison Theatre, 730 Madison Avenue, Covington. With Enmy, Life After This, Asayda.

SPORTS: Holiday Hardwood Classic, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Cintas Center, 1624 Musketeer Drive, Evanston. This high school hoops showcase features 16 local teams from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Columbus. Four matches each day. $10.

END OF THE THEATER: The dancing princesses, 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Ensemble Theater, 1127 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. This family musical is suitable for all ages. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 30. 30. togethercincinnati.org.

END OF THEATER: Every Christmas story ever told (and then some), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. This annual tradition sends everything from Dickens to Dr. Seuss. Not recommended for anyone who still believes in Santa Claus. From December 8 to 31. cincyshakes.com.

TOURS: Queen City Ultimate Underground Tour, 11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, American Legacy Tours, 1332 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. americanlegacytours.com.

Wednesday, December 28

MUSEUM: Craft and Camera: the Art of Nancy Ford Cones, Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. First major presentation of the work of an internationally acclaimed photographer from Loveland who created photographs at a time when female artists were struggling for recognition. Oct 1-Jan 15. $15, $10 seniors and children. Admission is free every Sunday. taftmuseum.org.

MUSEUM: Fakes, Counterfeits and Followers, Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. This small exhibition reveals fascinating stories of selected paintings and decorative art normally kept. From Oct. 1 to Feb. 1 5. $12, $10 advance. taftmuseum.org.

MUSEUM: Free as they want: artists engaged in memory, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, Downtown. The exhibition examines the historical and contemporary role that photography and film have played in remembering the legacy of slavery and its consequences. From September 30 to March 5. Included with admission. $15, $10.50 from 3 to 12 years old. Freedomcenter.org.

MUSIC: Tropidelic, Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave, East End.

SPORTS: Cyclones versus Wings, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown. $2 beer night. cycloneshockey.com.

Thursday, December 29

COMEDY: Dave Waite, Go Bananas Comedy Club, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. From December 29 to 31. gobananascomedy.com.

MOVIE: Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. Dinosaurs have never been so cool. See these prehistoric beasts in action in this new Omnimax movie. Operates from October 14 to January 15. $9.50, $7.50 from 3 to 12 years old. cincymuseum.org.

MUSEUM: Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. The exhibit uncovers never-before-seen dinosaur fossils buried under snow and ice and travels back in time to 200 million years ago, when Antarctica was a lush forest teeming with prehistoric beasts. Operates from October 14 to January 15. Included with museum admission. $16.50, $12.50 from 3 to 12 years old. cincymuseum.org.

MUSIC: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Friday, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Enjoy the full force of the Cincinnati Pops performing John Williams’ Oscar-nominated score live on the acclaimed, full-length film. Limited places remain. cincinnatisymphony.org.

MUSIC: Old Crow Medicine Show, Taft Theater, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown. With Molly Tuttle.

MUSIC: Chris Comer Trio, Hearth Lounge, 125 W. Fourth St., Downtown.

NYE: Surf & Turf with Bubbles Dinner, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Cave Piccolo. Enjoy 6 oz. tenderloin, 6 oz. lobster tail and bottle of bubbles for this dinner at the beginning of the year. $150 couple, $90 single. Reservations required. Email [email protected]

Friday, December 30

COMEDY: Jason Banks, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. From December 30 to 31. freedom.funnybone.com.

END OF THE HOLIDAYS: Holidays in Lights, Armco Park, 1223 Ohio 741, Lebanon. New location. Drive-thru outdoor holiday lighting with over a million lights and over 250 light displays. No cash accepted. $20 per carload, $60 per bus. Special effect glasses $2 each or 3 for $5. Holidayinlights.com.

END OF HOLIDAYS: ChristmasTown, 5:00 p.m., Museum of Creation, Petersburg. Living nativity. Garden of lights, live animals, meet the Wonder 4D show inside the special effects theater. Runs Wednesday to Sunday Nov. 25-Dec. 13, then daily until 30 Dec. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To free. Parking is $15. Creationmuseum.org.

END OF HOLIDAYS: Christmas, 5:00 p.m., Ark Encounter, Petersburg. Circulates every day until December 30. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Includes multi-color glowing lights, music, short dramas, live animal encounters. To free. Parking is $15. Arkencounter.com.

END OF HOLIDAYS: Drive Thru Christmas Glow, 6-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown. Enjoy the lights, Christmas village, petting zoo and Santa’s workshop. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 23 30. landofillusion.com.

MUSIC: Afroman’s Merry Spliff-mas, Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave, East End.

MUSIC: Jeremy Pinnell and Justin Wells, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport. With Adam Lee.

SPORTS: Harlem Globetrotters World Tour 2023, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown.

saturday 31 december

COMEDY: Alphas on Christmas vacation, 8 p.m., Clifton Comedy Theater, 404 Ludlow Ave., Clifton. Improv Cincinnati parodies National Lampoon’s holiday classics. $15.

HOLIDAYS: Boar’s head and Yule log festival, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Downtown. Christmas story costume show. Free, but tickets required. Cincinnaticathedral.com/boars-head. All performances have sold out.

END OF HOLIDAYS: WinterFest, Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. The park transforms into 11 enchanting winter wonderlands. Enjoy the ice skating, parade, entertainment and over five million lights. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 25 31, closed from December 23 to 25. visitkingisland.com.

END OF THE HOLIDAYS: Light up the fair, Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington. Northern Kentucky’s only drive-in light show. Now over two miles long. lightupthefair.com.

END OF HOLIDAYS: Light in the forest, 5:30-9 p.m., Rowe Woods, Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford. Enjoy a beautifully lit forest, new installations by five regional light artists, children’s activities, live music, a bonfire, a historic house with nature-inspired decorations, and food shopping. Holidays. From December 1 to 31. Closed Dec 24 and 25. $12, $7 from 3 to 17 years old. cincynature.org.

SPORTS: Cyclones vs Doré, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown. New Year indoor fireworks. cycloneshockey.com.

TOURS: New Winter Tour: Cincinnati Brewing and Distilling Tasting Tour, noon, Brewing Heritage Trail, 1939 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. Two-hour tour, mostly indoors, with a short walk between each location. $49. brewingheritagetrail.org.

Sunday January 1

END OF HOLIDAYS: Journey Borealis, 6-9pm Tuesday-Thursday, 6-10pm Friday-Sunday, closed Mondays, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & ​​Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Walk through a festive tradition of over a million Christmas lights and independent artist exhibits. From Nov. 18 to Jan. 1. Journeyborealis.com.

END OF HOLIDAYS: Deck the Yalls Lightfest, 5:30-10 p.m., Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence. The interactive sparkling wonderland features 10 immersive themed exhibits, an outdoor skating rink and millions of twinkling lights. From Nov. 25 to Jan. 1. Ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Learn.asp.

END OF THE HOLIDAYS: Christmas at the junction, EnterTrainment Junction, 7379 Squire Court, West Chester. The world’s largest indoor train exhibit is decked out for the holidays. Take a trip to the North Pole and meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. From Nov. 12 to Jan. 1. Entertainmentjunction.com.

Do you have an event you would like to tell us about? Send full details to [email protected] with Things to do in the subject line.