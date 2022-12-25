Paul Hollywood dresses up as Santa Claus while Idris Elba and Rita Ora pose together in costumes

Paul Hollywood dressed up as Santa as he took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his followers well before the big day.

Judge GBBO, 56, looked away from the camera as he transformed into St Nicholas for the festive snap.

Somewhere else,Idris Elba, 50, and his pal Rita Ora, 32, joined forces for a hilarious snap which saw the singer sport a prosthetic midriff and the actor sport a white beard.

Strange: Paul Hollywood dressed up as Santa Claus as he took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his followers well before the big day

Festive: Judge GBBO, 56, looked away from the camera as he transformed into Saint Nicholas, writing: ‘Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas’

He wore baggy pants and a red jacket adorned with gold stars, while he tucked his silver locks under a Santa hat.

Paul looked away from the camera with a sultry gaze as he celebrated Christmas Eve in style.

Alongside the message, he wrote: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, the Luther Idris star sported a huge white beard, a fake belly and a red jacket as he played Santa Claus with his girlfriend Rita.

Fun: Elsewhere, Idris Elba, 50, and his girlfriend Rita Ora, 32, joined forces for a hilarious snap which saw the singer sport a prosthetic midriff and the actor sport a white beard

Rita also dressed up as the iconic Saint Nick as she sported a matching Christmas ensemble.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Idris wrote in his caption: ‘Waiting to be chosen as Santa…Happy Holidays everyone. @Rita Ora.’

It comes after Paul reflected on his past “mistakes” while candidly opening up about a new podcast.

speaking on This podcast by Gaby Roslinthe chef opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife Alexandra in 2019.

The couple separated in November 2017, ending a 20-year marriage, after Alex claimed Paul had been adulterous – a claim he denies.

Having fun: The Luther star wrote in his caption, “Waiting to be chosen as Santa…Happy Holidays everyone.” @Rita Ora’

Being in the public eye, he said on the podcast, “Yes, I’ve made mistakes in my life, who hasn’t.” I have been through a divorce, divorces are not pleasant for either party.

Alex and Paul finalized their divorce in June 2019, and Paul dated Summer Monteys-Fullam — who was 24 at the time — whom he met while she was working as a bartender.

Paul and Alex’s marriage nearly ended in 2013, when it was revealed he had an affair with his The American Baking Competition co-star Marcela, 42.

He said The mirror in July this year ‘It’s my fault. I am very sad about what happened. I feel very sad about this and what it has brought to the family.

Exes: Paul Hollywood reflected on his past ‘mistakes’ amid his divorce while candidly opening a new podcast (pictured with ex-wife Alex in 2015)

However, Alex took it back three months later for the sake of their now 18-year-old son, only for the couple to announce in November 2017 that things were officially coming to an end.

Announcing the end of their union, the couple said in a statement: “It is with sadness that we have decided to go our separate ways.

“Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son, and we ask the press and public to allow us privacy as a family during this very difficult time.”

The Bake Off star dated Summer after his marriage broke up, with the pair dating for two years.

Scandal: Paul previously admitted his affair with Marcela Valladolid was the ‘biggest mistake’ of his life

However, things came crashing down this summer, when Paul asked Summer to sign a nondisclosure agreement drawn up by her lawyers, which she refused to do.

Paul is now engaged to pub landlady Melissa Spalding, with the couple self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown at their farm of one million.

Melissa moved into Paul’s 18th-century estate after the owners of The Checkers Inn in Smarden, Kent, where she lived, put it up for sale.

Close sources told the couple The sun about their engagement: “Paul proposed a few months ago, but they’ve been quiet ever since.

“It was only last month that she started wearing her engagement ring in public and sharing her news with friends.

“There are no wedding plans in place yet.”

Insiders have suggested Paul asked Melissa to marry him on Easter earlier this year, but she’s only just started wearing his engagement ring publicly.