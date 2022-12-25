We now know when Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood





The Mario Bros. have been part of the gaming world for almost four decades, taking players to the magical world of the Mushroom Kingdom full of princesses and dragons. Now players and others can be part of that world. Universal Studios Hollywood announced this week that Super Nintendo World will open February 17, 2023 at the Southern California theme park. It will feature rides, food, retail and other attractions, all centered around Mount Beanpole. The new land will be located between Jurassic World: The Ride and Transformers: The Ride just off the lower lot. Universal Studios Hollywood / YouTube Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge Guests will enter the country via a warp pipe. They can then experience Bowsers Castle and the land-based attraction, Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge, described by officials as one of the most complex attractions ever built. The sophisticated ride is a multi-sensory cornucopia of color, sound and movement that invites guests to navigate familiar environments through the creative use and integration of deck-mounted augmented reality (AR) glasses. head, a key point of differentiation that sets this ride apart from other theme park attractions, Universal said in an exit. Guests will hop into a four-seater Mario Kart, put on their AR glasses, and set off on a race that takes them underwater and through clouds while collecting coins, much like the concept of the video game. Officials call it a repeatable ride because of the variety of results that can occur. The premise is simple but equally inspiring and challenging and will appeal to guests of all ages, regardless of gaming experience, officials said. Super Nintendo World will also feature food, retail and other attractions. It will be centered around Mount Beanpole, located in the center of the field. Bowser’s Castle The entry point to Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge, the castle will feature hallways, a room of medallions and trophies, and the story of Bowser’s plans to defeat Team Mario The Zone Restaurant will feature menu items prepared daily, including Toadstool Garlic and Cheese Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Plant Piranha Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu, and Princess Peach

Cupcakes. Power-Up Bands Guests will wear state-of-the-art wristbands that sync with the Universals app and provide interactive elements nationwide. Visitors can collect coins and digital keys and experience special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. Interactive game A variety of interactive activities will be available across the country, allowing guests to collect keys to Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant and Thwomp; use binoculars with AR technology; and take on Bowser Jr. Factory 1-Up What would a field be without retail experience? The 1-Up Factory will have a huge selection of branded clothing, plush characters, and other items for purchase. First in the United States A version of Super Nintendo World already exists at Universal Studios Japan, but it’s the first in the United States. Universal is planning a third, even bigger version at its Florida theme park. No date has been announced for its completion, although it is not expected before 2025. The opening coincides with the release of The movie Super Mario Bros.scheduled to open March 10. The animated film features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser.

