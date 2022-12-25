Sheezan Khan, co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma, arrested in suicide case





Sheezan Khan was arrested after the actor’s mother filed a complaint against him. Mumbai: Sheezan Mohammed Khan, co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma – a TV actor who allegedly committed suicide on the set of a TV show on Saturday in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district – has been arrested after a case of incitement to suicide has been registered against him, police said today. He will appear in court on Monday. The First Information Report, or FIR, of the affair revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly stressed, and it’s suspected that’s what pushed her over the edge. His autopsy was carried out at JJ Hospital in Mumbai early on Sunday, police said, adding that there were no marks of injury on his body. Initial inquest suggested she died of asphyxiation. The 20-year-old actor was found hanging in the toilet after a tea break during filming. Waliv police said they had to break down the door after she hadn’t come out for a long time. The film crew took her to the hospital around 1:30 a.m., where she was pronounced dead. Tunisha Sharma’s colleagues claimed she had taken her own life, but police conducted an on-site investigation and said no suicide note had been found. They said they would investigate his death as murder and suicide. Sheezan Mohammed Khan, who was arrested after the actor’s mother filed a complaint against him, played the lead role in the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, on whose film sets she has was found hanged. Tunisha Sharma’s mother in the complaint claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and blamed the latter for her daughter’s extreme gait. Tunisha Sharma started her acting career as a child actor in Sony TV show “Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap” where she played the role of Chand Kanwar. Since then, she has starred in several Hindi shows and movies, mostly playing the childhood roles of popular actress Katrina Kaif’s characters. She has worked in shows like ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’ and ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’. The actor has also appeared in Bollywood films including ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’ and ‘Dabangg 3’.

