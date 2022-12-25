Fringed outfits gain relevance when “Boycott Bollywood” trends

Luck now: The ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend has breathed new life into previously unheard of fringed outfits looking for a foothold in the saffron sun of Uttar Pradesh.

These outfits latched onto the boycott movement in 2022 and made headlines targeting new movies and stars.

Varanasi’s Sanatan Raksha Sena suddenly realized that actor Aamir Khan made fun of Hindu deities in his 2014 film “PK”.

Eight years after the release of PK, the Sanatan Rakshak Sen announced a boycott of Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” even before the film was released.

In Varanasi, the outfit went door to door asking people not to watch the film and even urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban it.

A fortnight later, in September, a company called Rashtriya Hindu Parishad announced war on “Brahmastra” and said those watching the film in theaters would have their faces blackened.

Govind Parashar, national chairman of Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, said the reason for the boycott was that Ranbir Kapoor had said in an interview that he was a beef eater.

The declaration was made in 2011 and the Parishad woke up in 2022.

The Parishad’s appeal didn’t have much of an impact, however, and the film opened up to internal boardrooms, albeit with a security deployment.

Akshay Kumar star ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has faced calls for a boycott because some fringe outfits aired ‘Hinduphobic’ remarks made by the film’s writer Kanika Dhillon.

The call, however, had no impact on the film which exploded at the box office anyway.

Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ faced a boycott call from Hindu Sena simply because its lead actor criticized the boycott trend.

The call wasn’t even taken seriously by the government and the film went as quietly as it came.

Then came Ajay Devgn’s “Thank God” which sparked protests against the portrayal of Chitra Gupta in the film.

The Chitra Gupta Mahasabha announced a boycott of the film which did not progress beyond a few protesters holding signs for media coverage.

The latest is Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ which caused a stir over Deepika Padukone’s saffron swimsuits in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

The BJP joined the protests and this made the government take notice.

“We will provide security as the film comes out on January 25, a day before Republic Day and we don’t want any trouble,” a district magistrate said.

The official admitted, however, that most of the boycott calls were essentially a way to get free publicity.

“These fringe outfits acquire a certain importance when they make such appeals and demonstrations are organized to be broadcast on television channels,” the official said.

He said most of these outfits don’t even have a desktop and are handled by WhatsApp.

The only time a boycott call had a severe impact was in 2018 when the Karni Sena protested Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, forcing him to postpone the release date and change the film’s name. in “Padmavat”.