Hollywood and the year of the excess of Avatar at the slap of Will Smith

Hollywood portrays rock-solid confidence, but right now she’s in a state of fear.

The collapse of a mass culture in which we all participate marked the nadir of Tinseltown’s influence, and his methods of maintaining that influence revealed just how excessive the entertainment slot really is.

How to enjoy entertainment that appeals to everyone when it no longer exists? Suddenly, all ideas are very familiar, all eggs are in one basket, and entire companies are clinging to the returns of the next billion-dollar franchise.

This year was no different. The industry’s struggle against a post-pandemic world where streaming remained king was strange and confusing, where once again the well-paid cogs of Hollywood struggled to find answers.

Below is a small selection of the biggest Hollywood excesses of the year, which are increasingly out of step with a changing world. Insularity was once an asset, now it’s their Achilles’ heel.

Avatar 2 needs to make $2 billion to break even





2009’s Avatar was a hit Hollywood could only dream of: an original IP that became the highest-grossing film in the world over the next decade.

Its outlandish fantasy world-building was so effective that the media even told the story of audiences feeling suicidal about coming back to reality afterwards, spawning the term Avatar depression.

Naturally, sequels were always going to be made, with the second and third films now awaiting rollout.

There was a pause for concern when director James Cameron, who also made the world’s third-highest-grossing film, 1997’s Titanic, revealed in an interview that the Avatar: The Way of Water sequel would need to recoup $2 billion to break even.

Reports claim that the production budget for the second sequel alone was $250 million. Considering that the marketing and advertising costs of blockbusters now tend to exceed production costs, it’s easy to see how that $2 billion figure adds up.

Cameron pointed out that you must be the third or fourth highest grossing movie in history. This is your threshold. It is your break-even point that shows an immense amount of expectation in these projects.

But will it bear fruit? The first film came out 13 years ago and audiences have changed. The window to profit from a sequel may have passed.

Or he could make a profit equivalent to half of the world’s GDP. That’s the plan, anyway.

The top ten films at the global box office this year were all sequels







There’s nothing Hollywood loves more than giving audiences what they want. Sequels, Franchises, Franchise Sequels, Prequels, Prequel Sequel, etc.

The model of recent years trusts ideas that have already proven themselves, with studios too sheepish to tackle original projects that do not have the safe value to attract a popular audience.

Besides the sequel to a highly successful Chinese war movie, the top 10 worldwide hits for 2022 is a realGroundhog Day in Hollywood.

The future seems to be much the same, with Marvel already slated for 12 more movies from its extended universe. The trend of record-breaking superhero movies isn’t over yet, but begs the question of what studios will do with their confidence once audience fatigue does set in.

Netflix hits peak growth and implodes





Streaming boomed at a time when Hollywood was not about to change, initially competing with the format for viewership control. When cinemas closed and streaming became the only game in town, their importance easily eclipsed the traditional entertainment machine that had to back down in the moment.

But the streaming companies haven’t figured out how to be as self-sufficient as the big studios, and their massive proliferation has caused a fundamental problem for streaming king Netflix.

After dominating huge swaths of the global market and still sitting at 223 million subscribers, Netflix peaked in growth and began losing subscribers for the first time, sending business in freefall.

Huge cuts and layoffs have been made, projects have been canceled and budgets have been slashed. Stocks were worth as much as toilet paper.

Netflix really sees the limits of an endless growth approach. The absurdity of dumping a company with so many paying subscribers elicits little sympathy, but shows that traditional media institutions still have a certain robustness that their new Silicon Valley counterparts lack.

A $70 Million Finished Movie Was Canceled Just Because





Glasgow residents will be more than familiar with the Batgirl undo drama, but it’s certainly worth noting here.

Originally intended for the HBO Max streaming service, it has reached a tricky stage where audiences have begun its full return to theaters, making it a lower priority for Warner Bros.

Despite the $70 million ($56 million) budget, number of resources and many hours of work to produce, the studio decided to cut its losses after drug tests are rumored to be poor.

This goes straight to the problem of the Scottish government making deals to lease space to major studios. Financially, Batgirl benefited Creative Scotland and the crews that were hired during the filming period, but Scotland ultimately saw no cultural benefit in it.

Hollywood producers were able to take advantage of what is essentially a government tourism campaign to deliver no end product, making it a waste of everyone’s time and effort. It certainly hurts to be among the excesses.

Will Smith’s Overpriced Slavery Movie Is Ruined By A Slap







This year’s Oscars were supposed to be Will Smith’s critically acclaimed entry into the Oscarsphere, with him set to win Best Actor for his role as King Richard.

Of course, that’s not exactly what left an impression, with his palm slapping comedic legend Chris Rock’s face after a tame joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s short hair.

The slap that was heard around the world had ramifications for Smith’s next project, a film where he depicts the true story of a slave in 1860s Louisiana. Emancipation was an Apple TV+ production, with a budget of $120 million, a staggering amount for a movie set to land on streaming with limited theatrical runs.

The plan was most likely to use the Smiths’ success at the Oscars to its advantage and prove that the streaming space can forge its own path with traditional stars, but the controversy delayed the film, shattering a moment of gravity. serious about the career of Fresh Princes.

The film was finally released this month with critics criticizing the overstated depiction of slavery and a weak script.

Maybe if the slap had never happened, the movie could have somehow won over more people, but now it stands as a footnote to a weird media event. Of course, it’s not just faceless behind-the-scenes performers who indulge in excess, but straightforward personalities as well.