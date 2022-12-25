Vicky Kaushal on Bollywood films that fail at the box office: the public clearly told us “acchhi picture banao”

Vicky Kaushal is happy to finally perform the typical Bollywood “naach-gaana” in Govinda Naam Mera. The actor who is known for his intense roles has delivered a die-hard masala artist for the first time in his career. The actor made a series of films where his sincere acting skills and serious choice of stories and characters won the hearts of audiences and critics.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vicky shares how he landed in Govinda Naam Mera, a movie he calls “fun concoction” and shows his love for dancing. The actor also gives his two cents on how the box office game has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic and why he thinks it’s easy to determine whether a movie will do better at the box office.

Vicky calls Govinda Naam Mera a fun concoction, a movie he wants audiences to not take seriously and just laugh at after all the pain and loss everyone has been through throughout the pandemic. He says, “I’m so grateful to have been part of this concoction, because I still remember Shashank first talking about the movie, it was before the second phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said we live in such a terrifying time where people are so scared and everything you watch (on OTT) is also so earnest and serious, make people laugh, try to show them a good time. I was sold on that thought in the first place.

Vicky himself wanted to take a break from the kind of serious filmmaking he was doing until last year. “Also, I was coming out of serious cinema with Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot and Sardar Udham. As an actor, even I was hungry to explore that side and have fun on set. I play a real loser in life, his wife beats him, he has a girlfriend; his mother or even his baai don’t care about him. He has a best friend and you think Aisa best friend kisiko na mile, dushman ho usse acchha. There’s a don, there’s hip-hop, there’s a lawyer, sautela bhai, sauteli maa, there’s all kinds of confusion happening all at once and there’s a murder mystery involved, everything this is served with humor on top. We just want viewers to have a good time and not take us seriously,” says Vicky.

Most of Vicky’s recent releases have been released on streaming platforms including Govinda Naam Mera. When asked if he accepts that Bollywood is experiencing stress at the box office and what this phase means, Vicky says audiences have made it clear that they only want to watch good movies in cinemas, no matter what. either the genre or the star. where the language is.

“I think good movies work. People, in fact, made it very simple. If you see the graphic, they’ve made it so simple that if the movie resonates with them, no matter the language, genre, or scale, they’ll give it lots of love. The audience made it very simple, this humein acchhi lagni chaahiye image. You see a Bhool Bhulaiya (2), KGF (2) or RRR, Drishyam (2), none of them fit in the same box, they have neither the same language, nor the same gender, nor the same scale, they didn’t even have the same marketing plan. Even three years ago it was directly proportional, app jitni marketing karoge, utni aapki film chalegi, but it’s not like that anymore. Today, if people like a film, they take it.

“So I think we live in a time when they told us clearly and simply that acchhi picture banao, we will give him all our love,” Vicky points out.

While Vicky only had one movie release this year, he is looking forward to 2023 as he has four movie releases. “I’m very excited because throughout Covid I was making movies, there were three four movies, of which Govinda is the first, then there’s one with Lakshmain Utekar sir with me and Sara in it, then there’s has a movie with YRF, another with Dharma which Anand Tiwari directed, and then Sam Bahadur which I’m shooting right now, all of these movies are coming out in 23. I was very excited to release these stories and I’m very excited to know how people are going to respond to these characters.

2023 will be another deciding factor in Vicky’s trajectory, as will 2018, the year the actor was rediscovered. He says, “The last time I had a year like this was in 2018 when I had Love Per Square Foot, Raazi, Sanju, Lust Stories and Manmarziyaan all came in the same year. I’m very excited when I have more movies to come because you’ve shot back to back and played different characters so the idea that one day people are going to see this and I’m going to pass the test of them liking or not loving is very exciting.