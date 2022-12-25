Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal on Bollywood films that fail at the box office: the public clearly told us “acchhi picture banao”
Vicky Kaushal is happy to finally perform the typical Bollywood “naach-gaana” in Govinda Naam Mera. The actor who is known for his intense roles has delivered a die-hard masala artist for the first time in his career. The actor made a series of films where his sincere acting skills and serious choice of stories and characters won the hearts of audiences and critics.
In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vicky shares how he landed in Govinda Naam Mera, a movie he calls “fun concoction” and shows his love for dancing. The actor also gives his two cents on how the box office game has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic and why he thinks it’s easy to determine whether a movie will do better at the box office.
Vicky calls Govinda Naam Mera a fun concoction, a movie he wants audiences to not take seriously and just laugh at after all the pain and loss everyone has been through throughout the pandemic. He says, “I’m so grateful to have been part of this concoction, because I still remember Shashank first talking about the movie, it was before the second phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said we live in such a terrifying time where people are so scared and everything you watch (on OTT) is also so earnest and serious, make people laugh, try to show them a good time. I was sold on that thought in the first place.
Vicky himself wanted to take a break from the kind of serious filmmaking he was doing until last year. “Also, I was coming out of serious cinema with Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot and Sardar Udham. As an actor, even I was hungry to explore that side and have fun on set. I play a real loser in life, his wife beats him, he has a girlfriend; his mother or even his baai don’t care about him. He has a best friend and you think Aisa best friend kisiko na mile, dushman ho usse acchha. There’s a don, there’s hip-hop, there’s a lawyer, sautela bhai, sauteli maa, there’s all kinds of confusion happening all at once and there’s a murder mystery involved, everything this is served with humor on top. We just want viewers to have a good time and not take us seriously,” says Vicky.
Most of Vicky’s recent releases have been released on streaming platforms including Govinda Naam Mera. When asked if he accepts that Bollywood is experiencing stress at the box office and what this phase means, Vicky says audiences have made it clear that they only want to watch good movies in cinemas, no matter what. either the genre or the star. where the language is.
“I think good movies work. People, in fact, made it very simple. If you see the graphic, they’ve made it so simple that if the movie resonates with them, no matter the language, genre, or scale, they’ll give it lots of love. The audience made it very simple, this humein acchhi lagni chaahiye image. You see a Bhool Bhulaiya (2), KGF (2) or RRR, Drishyam (2), none of them fit in the same box, they have neither the same language, nor the same gender, nor the same scale, they didn’t even have the same marketing plan. Even three years ago it was directly proportional, app jitni marketing karoge, utni aapki film chalegi, but it’s not like that anymore. Today, if people like a film, they take it.
“So I think we live in a time when they told us clearly and simply that acchhi picture banao, we will give him all our love,” Vicky points out.
While Vicky only had one movie release this year, he is looking forward to 2023 as he has four movie releases. “I’m very excited because throughout Covid I was making movies, there were three four movies, of which Govinda is the first, then there’s one with Lakshmain Utekar sir with me and Sara in it, then there’s has a movie with YRF, another with Dharma which Anand Tiwari directed, and then Sam Bahadur which I’m shooting right now, all of these movies are coming out in 23. I was very excited to release these stories and I’m very excited to know how people are going to respond to these characters.
2023 will be another deciding factor in Vicky’s trajectory, as will 2018, the year the actor was rediscovered. He says, “The last time I had a year like this was in 2018 when I had Love Per Square Foot, Raazi, Sanju, Lust Stories and Manmarziyaan all came in the same year. I’m very excited when I have more movies to come because you’ve shot back to back and played different characters so the idea that one day people are going to see this and I’m going to pass the test of them liking or not loving is very exciting.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/vicky-kaushal-bollywood-films-flopping-audience-saying-make-better-films-8326523/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vicky Kaushal on Bollywood films that fail at the box office: the public clearly told us “acchhi picture banao”
- Braden Fiske back to three schools
- An at-home Christmas chest and back workout that actually works
- 54% drop in fundraising via the IPO market
- On Christmas Day, the President of Jokowi visits a number of churches in the city of Bogor
- Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed until at least 11 a.m. Monday
- Earthquake Report: Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 6.5 km NW of Dalton, Whitfield County, Georgia, United States, Sat Dec 24, 2022 12:12 (GMT -5)
- Power outages and misery for travelers in the United States and Canada amid freezing winter storm | Weather in the United States
- Hollywood and the year of the excess of Avatar at the slap of Will Smith
- Oracle Reports Rapid Growth, Shows Cerner’s $28 Billion Purchase Is Paying Off
- The UK economy faces an exceptionally difficult 2023.
- ‘It won’t soon be forgotten’: Gavaskar on Kohli’s outburst against Bangladesh players | Cricket