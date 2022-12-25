Tamannaah will play the Bollywood actor in Bandra





Tamannaah Bhatia will try out for the role of a Bollywood actress in her first Malayalam film Bandra. The film is said to be based on a real incident where an actress was hunted down and her beauty salon was raided by a Dons underworld gang, said a little birdie close to the actor. As it forms Bandras premise, the story is also inspired by the romance between Mumbai-based mob boss Haji Mastan and Indian actor Madhubala, the source revealed. The makers released the first poster for the film on December 21, Tamannaah’s birthday. Bandra brand actor Dilips 142n/a movie. Dino Morea, Punjabi actor Darasingh Khuranna and Sarath Kumar are also part of the cast. The film is directed by Arun Gopi and produced under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films. Anbu-Arivu, Mafia Sasi and Phoenix Prabhu were enlisted to choreograph the action scenes. Happy birthday @tamannaahspeaks #Bandra #Bandramovie#Dileep #TamannaahBhatia pic.twitter.com/EVJ6TFbWH3 Dileep Live Promo (@DileepLivepromo) December 21, 2022 Mohanlal-Lijo Joses next title Malaikottai Valiban A top comedian-radio-jockey-actor in Kannada, Danish Sait has confirmed that he is part of the Malayalam film, Malaikottai Valiban (which translates to young man from Malaikottai in English). On December 23, Mohanlal shared the title poster on social media. He would play a wrestler in the film. It is directed by Lijo Jose Pellisery. Bollywood actors Vidyut Jammal, Rajpal Yadav and Radhika Apte are also set to join the cast. Filming will begin in Rajasthan in January 2023. Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj has created a buzz on Malaikottai Valiban by sharing that he knows the story of the film. Admitting that the role would be a difficult task for Mohanlal, Prithviraj was confident that the actor would pull it off with momentum. It’s raining Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty, was filmed entirely in Tamil Nadu and recently premiered at the Kerala International Film Festival. He received a standing ovation after the screening. I present to you the title of my next film with Lijo Jose Pellissery – ‘Malaikottai Valiban’#MalaikottaiValiban pic.twitter.com/tPOAD3KSiv Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 23, 2022 Sivamani composed music for Gang Quote The famous Indian percussionist Sivamani composes the music for the multilingual film Gang Quotewith Priya Mani, Sunny Leone and Jackie Shroff. The crime thriller is said to be inspired by smugglers from Kerala and is a female-centric film set in Mumbai. It is directed and produced by Vijay Kannan. It will be published in all Southern languages ​​except Hindi. Main drummer of AR Rahmans band, Sivamani last composed the music for Atharvaas Kanithan (2016).

