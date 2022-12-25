Anupam Kher to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Celebrities Warmly Wish Anil Kapoor’s Birthday









YEARS |

Update: December 24, 2022 6:48 p.m. IS

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Versatile actor Anil Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday. The actor receives many sweet birthday messages from people in the industry. Celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their love and well wishes to ‘Mr. Actor from India.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a portrait photo of the birthday boy.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday to one of my favorite people…Superstar; actor: dad, grandpa; producer…just the best. King.”



Producer Ramesh Taurani dropped a photo of himself and Anil Kapoor which he captioned, “Happy birthday dear @anilskapoor ji, have a great day and a blessed year.”



Neetu Kapoor also posted sweet birthday wishes for Anil Kapoor.



Sharing the sweet photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite co-star and friend @anilskapoor. Love and hugs.”

Madhuri Dixit wished her co-star a sweet birthday note and a photo.



“Happy birthday my friend! You are a year younger today! Keep bringing the energy and I hope you achieve everything you dream of,” the photo captioned.

One of the most popular silver screen pairs of the 90s, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor

The iconic couple have enjoyed huge box office success with most of their movies being hits or blockbusters, like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and many more.

Anil’s close friend, none other than Anupam Kher, posted a heartfelt long note for him along with the throwback photos. A series of photos of award ceremonies, photo shoots to get together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmiJQ78oK_I/

Actor Sonali Bendre took to Insta Story and shared a funny image captured on dance reality TV sets.

Along with the photo, she wrote Happy Birthday. I hope you have a year filled with love and laughter.”



Vicky Kaushal further extended the wishes. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Sir! Wishing you the best year ahead.”



Sharing photos from their night out, actor Chunky Panday captioned the pic, “Happy birthday sweetie.”



Actor Shilpa Shetty dropped a sweet message for the veteran actor. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY. HERE IS THE CURIOUS CASE OF ‘ANIL KAPOOR’ JIBS. WISHING YOU LOVE, HAPPINESS, SUCCESS AND ALWAYS ABUNDANCE.”



Bhumi Pednekar uploaded a super cool photo of Anil Kapoor with a caption, “Here’s a very happy birthday to the ultimate GOAT @anilskapoor sir.”



Anil Kapoor is known for his amazing performances in movies like “Mr India”, “Loafer”, “Judaai”, “Nayak”, “Welcome”, “Tezaab” and many more.

Anil will next be seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur which is an official Hindi remake of “The Night Manager” series.

The series will air exclusively on the OTT Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Apart from that, it also has Siddharth Anand’s upcoming “Fighter” alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

