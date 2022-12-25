Bollywood audiences give Rohit Shetty a big shock

Recently in the days leading up to the release of his latest film Cirkus, Rohit Shetty seemed quite confident in the product and even explained why Bollywood is struggling at the box office while his films are still doing because he has a connection with the public. and knows the ground reality of what they expect from a film.

Because of his track record, as the director said, Rohit Shetty’s films open very big at the box office. He revived the Bollywood market with Sooryavanshi after covid, and recently he made headlines for speaking out against people who hung out badly on Bollywood movies and their content.

Now, audiences have given Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus a big shock. The movie opened with a disastrous 7.5 crore nett in India on day 1 and there is not even any growth on day 2, and it dropped again from day 1 and collected about 6 .5 crores on day 2. The film is heading towards one of Bollywood’s biggest disasters.

Rohit Shetty was caught up in controversy ahead of the release of Cirkus, in a media interaction he was quick to point out that Bollywood has churned out one blockbuster after another since the 1970s. He listed Deewar, Don , Hum Aaapke Hai Kaun, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Singham, Suryavanshi, Amar Akbar Anthony among many others.

Rohit Shetty said that it was Bollywood that set the pattern for commercial films in India, and 1 or 2 bad years cannot judge the credibility of Bollywood.

But as his latest film Cirkus heads for massive disaster, audiences are now pointing out that he should have spoken with a calm mind and not too confidently.