Bollywood’s Biggest Love Triangles





Mirchi Updated: 2 hours ago To follow It can be said that it is one of those plagues of becoming a superstar that you start to question the institution of a monogamous relationship. After all, we’ve seen a handful of celebrities fall prey to this theory. Besides being a testament to that statement, they gave us some of the season’s spiciest love triangles. Here are 5 of the best love triangles that big old Bollywood has given us. Amitabh Bachchan – Jaya Bachchan – Rekha Three of the greatest actors of their generation, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha had one of the most popular love triangles in Bollywood history. They made the whole nation observe and asked a question, Are Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha married? Although they are married to Jaya Bachchan, it was rumored that Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were having an affair and were also married. It has further been supported by multiple sources that Jaya Bachchan at one point banned Amitabh Bachchan from meeting Rekha. Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone – Katrina Kaif If we can be so bold, we can say that the trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were next generation analogues of Amitabh, Jaya and Rekha. The three, loved and revered by fans, left the film world reeling when allegations of cheating came from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone towards each other. Fans couldn’t help but wonder what to make of the fact that Deepika accused Ranbir of cheating on her with Katrina, and Ranbir made a similar allegation against her. Read: Celebrity romances that are almost an open secret to the public Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor – Shahid Kapoor A love triangle whose mystery we may never perceive. Kareena and Shahid were in love and all of Bollywood could see it. However, what happened between these two, when Saif Ali Khan entered the relationship and Kareena seemed to enjoy his company more than Shahid’s, we may never know. However, we know that the relationship between Kareena and Saif ended in a happy marriage. Harman Baweja – Shahid Kapoor – Priyanka Chopra Romantic couple Priyanka and Harman’s relationship died in obscurity with the failure of their film ‘Love Story 2050’. Some time later, a new romance emerged, that of Priyanka and Shahid dating after they made their movie together, “Kaminey.” Susanne Khan – Hrithik Roshan -Barbara Mori Read:Hrithik Roshan is pure ex-husband goal as he wishes Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni’s birthday It was a fairy tale come true when childhood sweethearts Hrithik and Sussanne got married. However, Hrithik’s closeness to Barbara Mori went unnoticed by neither Sussanne nor the media. Media rumors were silenced by the couple at the time. However, the divorce that resulted in the following years may be proof that Hrithik and Barbara’s talks might not have been a rumor after all.

