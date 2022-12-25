Entertainment
Bollywood vs. South Indian Film Industry in 2022
The relationship between Bollywood and the South Indian film industry is not new. As early as 1957, director LV Prasad remade the Tamil film Edhir Paradhathu (Ch Narayanamoorthy, 1954) as Sharda in Hindi. The trend continues, with one of the latest remakes being Drishyam 2 (Abhishek Pathak, 2022), adapted from the eponymous Malayalam film by Jeethu Josephs 2021. However, the relationship is no longer limited to remakes, and the two industries are now trying to make pan-Indian films, released in several languages across the country.
After the two-year vacuum due to the COVID 2022 pandemic has seen people flock to theaters again. Cinephiles and filmmakers rejoiced at the first curtain raiser. However, the Indian cinema landscape went through a tectonic shift last year, which has solidified this year. Audiences no longer limited their whistles and applause for “Bollywood.” They were generous in their love of “Tollywood” (Telugu), “Kollywood” (Tamil), “Mollywood” (Malayalam) and “Sandalwood” (Kannada) cinemas.
While at first the effect may have been shocking to those used to seeing the Khans, Kapoors and Kumars of the Hindi film industry walk away with most of the accolades and representation, 2022 has been the year the rest of the country said: “No Suite!”. With the audience sitting and noticing films such as RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan I and so on, this year proved that language was no barrier for true movie fans. “It’s all Indian cinema,” they said, 2022 was the year Indian cinema came of age.
The same year that saw Akshay Kumars dialogue in Bachchan Paandey (Farhad Samji, 2022) falling flat also saw an outpouring of love that still continues for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, waging war against the British government, in RRR (SS Rajamouli).
The two-year hiatus from cinemas seems to have really whetted the public’s appetite for good cinema. The old adage, cast a popular actor and the movie will work seems to have been cast aside in the hearts of Hindi.
But, to be fair, the formula hasn’t worked for some time now. So what has changed in 2022?
The year saw the rise of South Indian films in the northern part of the country. Several Southern films have scored box office blockbusters, a phenomenon which until now has been reserved for occasional hits like Rajamoulis Baahubali franchise.
The Franco-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard once said: Cinema is the most beautiful fraud in the world. Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood, collectively referred to as the South Indian film industry, seem to have retained Godard’s lyrics. Larger-than-life characters and storylines grounded in emotion dominated the Southern film industry and much of the box office in 2022.
While RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 (Prashant Neel, 2022), kantara (Rishab Shetty, 2022), and Sita Ram (Hanu Raghavapudi, 2022) has dominated the box office and people’s hearts, commercial Bollywood masala productions like An action hero (Anirudh Iyer, 2022), the VFX-heavy Bhediya (Amar Kausik, 2022), multipartner uunchai (Sooraj Barjatya, 2022), among others, failed to weave that kind of magic. The statistics lead to a clear conclusion that audiences yearned for the revival of macho heroism, larger than life characters and emotions, something that the South Indian film industry not only understood but presented. .
So, has the sun set for Bollywood? Are we heading towards the domination of South Indian cinema?
There are those who agree and those who continue to cling to the “Bollywood is the best” bed.
Author Diptakirti Chaudhuri doesn’t believe the Bollywood downfall story. I think Bollywood in 2022 performed at the same level as its usual annual output. Every year, out of nearly 80 films, about five are big hits. This year is no different. The difference lies in the unexpected successes of many South Indian films.
What hype are we talking about? asks journalist and author Rajiv Vijayakar. Out of nearly a dozen South Indian films that were released in India this year, only two films (KGF 2 and RRR) made blockbuster business, 2-3 others (Kantara, Karthikeya 2) were critically acclaimed and a few others have been good. or very good films. Vijaykar adds that RRR and KGF 2 came almost back to back, with no big Hindi exit around the corner, which led to this narrative of Southern domination and the media went overboard with the idea.
He names Hindi movies like The Kashmir Files (Vivek Agnihotri, 2022), brahmastra (Ayan Mukerji, 2022), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2022), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Anees Bazmee, 2022) and Drishyam 2 (Abhishek Pathak, 2022) which did well at the box office.
Urwashi Singh, a movie buff, agrees. I think it’s just hype. South Indian films are more recognized than before, that’s all.
Another movie buff, Shaunak Tiwari, says: During the lockdown, audiences had no choice but to consume content on OTT platforms. When the lockdown was lifted, a movie theater was no longer an attraction, audiences were happier consuming content in their personal spaces. But, South Indian movies like RRR and KGF 2 brought audiences back to theaters because these films not only had content but also scale and grandeur which many Bollywood films failed to achieve. Either they didn’t have engaging scripts, like Shamshera and Bachchan Paandey or, they were not slaughtered extravagantly, as Doctor G and Hit.
Bollywood enthusiast Srishti Pandey, however, agrees that South Indian films dominate Bollywood. She fondly recalls some of her favorite romantic Hindi movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Ayan Mukerji, 2013), Aashiqui 2 (Mohit Suri, 2013) and Lootera (Vikramaditya Motwane, 2013). movies like majili (Shiva Nirvana, 2019), Love story (Sekhar Kammula, 2021) and Sita Ramtouched my heart in a way that Bollywood hasn’t been able to lately.
What works in India is the same old emotions told according to the trends of the times, says Vijaykar. However, he points out that action movies like RRR and KGF worked, as did a romance like Sita Ramam. A sequel like Drishyam 2 worked as well as an original, hyperlocal story like kantara has garnered acclaim across language barriers.
So, will South Indian films continue their dream run in 2023 and beyond? Will Bollywood redeem itself? Will there even be a split?
According to Diptakirti Chaudhuri, this is unlikely to be a sure thing for South Indian films in the future. Audiences will be open to trying new faces, but will always check the entertainment quotient before shelling out money for tickets. It will be an equal playing field for all languages, although it is now a much larger multilingual field!
Essentially, it’s “Abandon language barriers, make way for good entertaining cinema”.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/entertainment/compatriots-to-competitors-to-compadres-how-indian-cinema-broke-language-barriers-came-of-age-in-2022-15468971.htm
