Bolton retains Hollywood of the North title

Our wonderful city has been beamed into the living rooms of millions as it becomes a stunning backdrop for many primetime dramas and movies.

And Bolton Council says it is committed to supporting filming in Bolton, which gives the town a huge platform to showcase its wonderful locations, from Le Mans to Rivington.

Bolton Deputy Leader of Council Cllr Hilary Fairclough said: It has been another busy year of filming and we have once again welcomed some of the biggest names in television to Bolton.

We rolled out the red carpet for Helena Bonham-Carter, Robert Carlisle, Stephen Graham, Sarah Lancaster and many more.

Bolton has provided a spectacular backdrop for shows as diverse as Coronation Street, Happy Valley and the Full Monty.

It has also been a great year for our own local talent. The BBC Red Rose, created by two writers from Bolton and featuring several local actors, was filmed and had its premiere here in Bolton.

As a council, we do everything we can to support filming in the borough and to bring the best of Bolton to prime time audiences.

We look forward to a busy film schedule over the coming year and welcoming even more big-name productions in 2023.

Big names have certainly flocked to the city, with the borough dubbed the new Hollywood by This Morning.

Although the climate cannot be confused with the West Coast of the United States, it is easy to see why the region has earned such a reputation.

‘Is Bolton the new Hollywood?’ (Picture: ITV)

Filming one of the BBC’s best-loved dramas Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancaster, used Bolton School as a backdrop for some of its scenes – a tried and tested canvas for filmmakers.

Boltonians can try to catch a glimpse of their hometown when it comes out on New Year’s Day.

Fast forward to June of this year, and another big Hollywood name has been seen on the same street. Harry Potter’s Helena Bonham Carter was spotted filming the ITV drama, Nolly, which is due to premiere in February 2023.

From Hollywood royalty to British classics. The stars of the upcoming series which follows the hit 90s film The Full Monty were seen in Victoria Square for a few weeks in August this year.

Full Monty Stars (Picture: NewsQuest)

A date has not been set, but the miniseries is also set to premiere next year on Disney plus with many of its original cast including Robert Carlyle.

There are a number of other productions that have been filmed in the borough that residents can look forward to as well.

In September, a crew set up shop on Higher Market Street in Kearsley to film the popular Sky Max series Brassic, which is again scheduled for next year but with no official date announced.

Helena Bonham Carter spotted in Bolton (Picture: NewsQuest)

And Netflix was also in town the same month filming a new crime thriller, Bodies, which stars Stephen Graham.

Bolton has also been the backdrop for a number of adverts, one for the Electoral Commission and one for ITV, featuring borough owner Vernon Kay. Crews were seen on Le Mans Crescent and the Town Hall steps respectively.

Le Mans Crescent proved a popular location for filming, with Coronation Street stars also using the street for a large courtroom scene in June.

And to see Bolton in all its glory, Red Rose, a horror series that aired on the BBC in August, has been labeled by its creators, Bolton-born twins Michael and Paul Clarkson, as a love letter to the where they grew up.

