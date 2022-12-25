Entertainment
Bolton retains Hollywood of the North title
Our wonderful city has been beamed into the living rooms of millions as it becomes a stunning backdrop for many primetime dramas and movies.
And Bolton Council says it is committed to supporting filming in Bolton, which gives the town a huge platform to showcase its wonderful locations, from Le Mans to Rivington.
Bolton Deputy Leader of Council Cllr Hilary Fairclough said: It has been another busy year of filming and we have once again welcomed some of the biggest names in television to Bolton.
We rolled out the red carpet for Helena Bonham-Carter, Robert Carlisle, Stephen Graham, Sarah Lancaster and many more.
Bolton has provided a spectacular backdrop for shows as diverse as Coronation Street, Happy Valley and the Full Monty.
It has also been a great year for our own local talent. The BBC Red Rose, created by two writers from Bolton and featuring several local actors, was filmed and had its premiere here in Bolton.
As a council, we do everything we can to support filming in the borough and to bring the best of Bolton to prime time audiences.
We look forward to a busy film schedule over the coming year and welcoming even more big-name productions in 2023.
Big names have certainly flocked to the city, with the borough dubbed the new Hollywood by This Morning.
Although the climate cannot be confused with the West Coast of the United States, it is easy to see why the region has earned such a reputation.
Filming one of the BBC’s best-loved dramas Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancaster, used Bolton School as a backdrop for some of its scenes – a tried and tested canvas for filmmakers.
Boltonians can try to catch a glimpse of their hometown when it comes out on New Year’s Day.
Fast forward to June of this year, and another big Hollywood name has been seen on the same street. Harry Potter’s Helena Bonham Carter was spotted filming the ITV drama, Nolly, which is due to premiere in February 2023.
READ MORE:Fully Monty stars come to town to film new series
From Hollywood royalty to British classics. The stars of the upcoming series which follows the hit 90s film The Full Monty were seen in Victoria Square for a few weeks in August this year.
A date has not been set, but the miniseries is also set to premiere next year on Disney plus with many of its original cast including Robert Carlyle.
There are a number of other productions that have been filmed in the borough that residents can look forward to as well.
In September, a crew set up shop on Higher Market Street in Kearsley to film the popular Sky Max series Brassic, which is again scheduled for next year but with no official date announced.
And Netflix was also in town the same month filming a new crime thriller, Bodies, which stars Stephen Graham.
READ MORE:Netflix crime drama Bodies is being filmed in Bolton
Bolton has also been the backdrop for a number of adverts, one for the Electoral Commission and one for ITV, featuring borough owner Vernon Kay. Crews were seen on Le Mans Crescent and the Town Hall steps respectively.
Le Mans Crescent proved a popular location for filming, with Coronation Street stars also using the street for a large courtroom scene in June.
And to see Bolton in all its glory, Red Rose, a horror series that aired on the BBC in August, has been labeled by its creators, Bolton-born twins Michael and Paul Clarkson, as a love letter to the where they grew up.
If you have a story or something you would like to highlight in the community, please email me at [email protected] or DM me on Twitter @lewisfinney18.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theboltonnews.co.uk/news/23206874.bolton-retains-title-hollywood-north/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Six International Dramas to Watch 2023 Inc ‘Boiling Point’, Swarm – Deadline
- Bolton retains Hollywood of the North title
- ChatGPT AI’s rising popularity prompts Google to issue ‘Code Red’
- Imran Khan calls party meeting to finalize strategy for vote of confidence CM
- R Ashwin breaks 34-year-old Test Cricket world record
- This new Google Calendar bug is affecting some Gmail users.
- Donald Trump slams Jan. 6 panel report on Capitol riot probe, calls it a ‘monstrous lie’
- TEDPIX earns 25,500 points on Sunday
- narendra modi: Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks citizens to be vigilant as Covid cases rise
- President visits churches to greet Christians celebrating Christmas
- How to Track Santa’s Trip to Your Home for Christmas 2022
- 2023 Junior World Cup Preview: Canada