The biggest celebrity weddings in Hollywood

Hollywood has seen a wedding spree this year, as the long-awaited nuptials of several celebrity couples have taken place. As the year draws to a close, we take a look at some of the biggest.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

When actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement 20 years ago, it was one of the most anticipated weddings, which finally took place in 2002. However, the two separated in 2004 and began new relationships with other people, only to get back together in 2022. The couple exchanged wedding vows at the Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16 and declared their “I do” again during a a lavish ceremony held at Affleck’s Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Seven months after her long conservatorship ended, pop icon Britney Spears married actor and fitness model Sam Asghari, who she’s been in a relationship with since 2016. The wedding took place on June 9 at the couple’s Thousand Oaks residence in Los Angeles. “I just want my life back. I want to be able to get married and have a child,” Spears had told a probate judge a year before when challenging her guardianship, and so the marriage marked her freedom as well.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows on May 22 in Portofino, Italy, at an ornate Dolce & Gabbana wedding. For them, it was the third celebration of the year as Kardashian explained with the quote: “Practice makes perfect”. The couple had an unofficial wedding early April 4 at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Days before their Italian wedding, the two also attempted a second marriage at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse, this time with a marriage license in hand.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Actress Kirsten Dunst married her longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons in a secret intimate ceremony at a luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The two first met while working on the FX seriesFargoand began dating in 2016. In January 2017, they got engaged and welcomed their first child, son Ennis, in 2018. Their second son, James Robert, was born to the 40-year-old actor the year last.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham married her fiancé, actor Nicola Peltz in a Jewish ceremony on April 9. . The couple’s engagement was announced in July 2020 by Beckham, the eldest child of designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and former football great David Beckham.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Actors Lindsay Lohan and financier Bader Shammas, who announced their engagement in November 2021, got married in secret. It only came to public knowledge after themean girlsThe star announced the July 2 nuptials on Instagram which referred to Shammas as a “husband” alongside a photo of her and Bader together. “I’m the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am amazed that this is my husband. My life and my everything,” she wrote.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

British singer Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi secretly got married on August 8 in London. The couple started dating in May 2021 and reportedly made “almost simultaneous” marriage proposals a month prior. They exchanged their vows in the presence of their closest friends and family members. The two have known each other for a long time and the same was confirmed when Ora shared a photo of them together on Valentine’s Day, mentioning that it was taken four years ago.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

DuskFranchise star Taylor Lautner married longtime love Taylor Dome on November 11, exactly one year after getting engaged. The couple worked with Samkoma’s Josiah Carr and Justin McGregor, who conceptualized and executed everything for their California fairytale wedding at Epoch Estate Winery outside Paso Robles. A few days after their wedding, they posted photos on Instagram and captioned them, “Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner.”

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland

Filmmaker James Gunn married actress Jennifer Holland in a private ceremony in scenic Aspen, Colorado. After the nuptials, Gunn posted photos from the ceremony revealing that the celebrations included a Marvel vs. DC softball game. “After more than 7 years together, I have finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an amazing, beautiful and breathtaking day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world,” he said. written. Holland starred inPeacemakerwhich was written and created by James and is where their romance began.

Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar

Actor Jay Ellis met actor and model Nina Senicar in 2015 at a bar in Los Angeles, and five years later they were married. Their wedding was a garden dream in Tuscany, Italy. The couple’s mutual friend, creative director Tony Mancilla played cupid and later celebrated their wedding as well. Their two-year-old daughter, Nora Grace, served as bridesmaid at the ceremony. The couple had been planning their wedding since 2019 but the pandemic delayed it.