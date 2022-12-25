Karisma Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebrities enjoy Christmas with good food





Christmas 2022 is celebrated around the world on December 25. Exchanging gifts, meeting loved ones and sipping hot drinks is all about the Christmas spirit. It turns out that even our favorite Bollywood celebrities are in the mood for Christmas this year! We spotted not one, not two, but several actors and actresses soaking up the spirit of the festival. And it goes without saying that food was an integral part of their celebrations. From Karisma Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, there were so many Bollywood bigwigs enjoying Christmas with good food. Looked: Here are our favorite Bollywood celebrities enjoying Christmas with good food: 1. Sarah Ali Khan One of Instagram’s biggest foodies, Sara Ali Khan loves her desserts. At Christmas, she enjoyed a wonderful banana caramel dessert that left us salivating. There was banana coated in honey and sprinkled with sesame seeds. On top of that, there were scoops of vanilla ice cream! “Delicious with mom. Everything goes in our belly,” she wrote in the caption. Looked: (Also read: Christmas 2022: 7 quick and easy Christmas dinner recipes to try) 2. Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty leaves no opportunity unexplored to enjoy good food, and Christmas was no different for her. The actress enjoyed a wonderful Christmas feast at a buffet. “We were all in a food coma,” she wrote in the post’s caption. We were able to spot sandwiches, pastries, savory dishes and more in the delicious video she shared. Check it out: 3. Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor is also a huge Christmas fan and we loved getting a glimpse of her foodie celebrations. In one click she posted on Instagram, the actress was enjoying a classic cookie with her favorite drink – coffee. She posed in a bespoke red Santa Claus outfit with her pet dog. “Christmas cookies and coffee. I wish you all a Merry Christmas filled with peace, joy and positivity.” (Also read: Christmas 2022: 54 places across India offering Christmas specials) 4. Anouchka Sharma Anushka Sharma has created quite the buzz with her recent gourmet indulgences. And would Christmas be far behind on his list? The actress enjoyed a delicious Christmas lunch and posted a click of the same on her Instagram handle. “Christmas lunch, well done” reads the caption. Looked: What was your favorite Bollywood celebrity Christmas party? Tell us in the comments. Featured Video of the Day Kadhai Murgh Recipe | How to do Kadhai Murgh

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking and meeting like-minded foodies (especially those who love veggie momos). Plus points if you get his bad jokes and sitcom references, or recommend a new place to eat.

