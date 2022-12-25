Inside Bollywood Stars’ Christmas Celebration





Christmas 2022: It’s the season of delights and extravagant decorations. Christmas is the happiest holiday of the year and everyone celebrates it in their own way. While some enjoy lavish parties, some prefer to spend quality time with only their loved ones. However, let’s take a look at how B-town celebrities are celebrating Christmas this year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Plus, everyone knows it’s the first Christmas for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Jonas Chopra. And the two stars are not going to do anything simple. Although the stars haven’t shared a glimpse of their Christmas tree, Priyanka sends warm wishes. Taking to social media, the actress shared a sweet video of herself snuggling up to Marie while writing, “A big yes to morning cuddles and Christmas magic.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai also took to social media to share a selfie with her daughter, Aaryadhya. The mother-daughter duo were seen posing with Christmas decorations. The actress wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas and lots of love, peace, good health and happiness…God bless you…” Kapoors

The Kapoor family is best known for their extravagant celebrations, be it Diwali or Christmas. And this year too, they are going to have a blast. Karisma Kapoor is a huge Christmas fan and recently shared a glimpse of her celebrations. The actress took to her social media and shared a photo of herself sitting in front of the Christmas tree. She looks happy while enjoying a cookie as she poses in a bespoke red Santa outfit with her pet dog. Alongside the photo, Karisma wrote, “Christmas cookies and coffee. I wish you all a Merry Christmas filled with peace, joy and positivity. Kareena Kapoor also shared a glimpse of her 2022 Christmas celebrations. She shared a video of her husband Said Ali Khan while playing a melodious tune on his guitar. Kareena captioned the video, “The best way to Christmas is with my love playing guitar…And having my babies and my best friends around,” adding, “Love, lights and music everyone…Merry Christmas everyone. “ Sarah Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has shared a very delicious dessert. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a photo of a wonderful banana caramel dessert. She wrote: “Delicious with mom. Everything goes in our belly. Alia Bhat

New mom, Alia Bhatt celebrates her first Christmas with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter, Raha. Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared photos with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. In the holiday snaps, the actress posed with her mom and sister while donning cute red Santa Claus headbands. READ ALSO – Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give her a princess makeover for Christmas

