Entertainment
KRK Says Ranveer Singh’s Career Is Over; says flopster Shahid Kapoor asks for 50 crore rupees, only Kartik is Bollywood’s hope now
Bollywood is currently going through the most difficult phase, such an industry boom has overshadowed the Hindi film industry and it is struggling to make its mark. Big releases fall flat and the present time in Bollywood is unpredictable and how. And in the midst of that, Kamaal R Khan makes some big claims that might not be appreciated by many insiders. The self-proclaimed critic took to his Twitter and mentioned the end of Ranveer Singh’s career. Cirkus star Ranveer is enjoying the release of his latest Rohit Shetty and fans are gobsmacked by his comedy, but see the stylish KRK live in a different world and so he claims his career is over.
Bollywood is in big trouble right now. @Varun_dvn became an actor in web series. @vickykaushal09 became #OTT actor. #RanveerSinghhis career is over. John is totally done. Flopster Shahid asks for a fee of 50Cr. The khans are also finished. Only Kartik is Bollywood’s hope now.
KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 25, 2022
Not about that, he even mentioned how the Khans are finished. Shah Rukh Khan is ready to make a comeback after 4 years with Pathaan and the superstar’s fans are eagerly awaiting his theatrical release, while Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3, Aamir Kahn is on hiatus after Laal Singh Chadha. KRK also claimed in his tweet that Shahid Kapoor is a flop star and demands 50 crores to sign movies. KRK took to his Twitter and wrote, “Bollywood has a big problem right now. @Varun_dvn became the web series actor. @vickykaushal09 became the #OTT actor. #RanveerSingh’s career is over. John is totally finished. Flopster Shahid is asking for 50Cr fee. Khans are also finished. Only Kartik is Bollywood’s hope now.”
Amid demands from almost all Bollywood actors, he only spoke positively about Kartik Aaryan and called him the bright spot of hope in Bollywood. The actor’s penultimate release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, made him an overnight successful star. It stormed the box office and collected over 200, while its latest release Freddy was released on OTT and it
