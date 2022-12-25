Actors and politicians share ties with late lead actor Chalapathi Rao





25-12-2022 Sun 15:14 Early Sunday morning, veteran actor, producer and director Chalapathi Rao died of cardiac arrest at his home in Hyderabad. Many actors and politicians have expressed their condolences over the passing of actor Chalapathi Rao. A large number of movie stars showed up at Chalapathi Rao’s house. His mortal remains receive tributes. They recalled their associations with him. After paying his respects, Mega Star Chiranjeevi expressed his sadness at his passing. He reminisced about the times when he was with him in Chennai. Balakrishna expressed his sadness over the untimely passing of Chalapathi Rao. He claimed that his unique presentation amused the Telugu audience. The passing of Chalapathi Rao has greatly saddened Junior NTR. He recalled that since the days of NTR, the renowned actor has had a good relationship with his family. Directors Kasi Viswanath, Muthyala Subbaiah and famed producer Suresh Babu paid tribute to the deceased. Talasani Srinivas, a minister from Telangana, also paid tribute to the late Chalapathi Rao. More Latest Video News Gali Janardhan throws a new party Gali Janardhan Reddy, a controversial mining tycoon and former BJP leader, launched his own party, Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, on Sunday and said he would run for Karnataka Assembly in Gangavati. CM KCR offers condolences on the passing of actor Chalapathi Rao On Sunday in Hyderabad, veteran Telugu actor Tammareddy Chalapathi Rao died of cardiac arrest. He was 78 years old. In a career spanning more than five decades, he has appeared alongside three generations of big names. Huge Bomb Cyclone Storm Hits the United States Severe cold near record lows, blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and a catastrophic winter storm blanketed much of the United States on Saturday. The storm was responsible for more than a dozen deaths. 60% of… Samantha is moved by Rahul’s gift Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded after being called a “lady of steel” by filmmaker Rahul Ravindran. Samantha mentioned that she will soon be “stronger than ever” and fight terrible battles. On Sunday,..

