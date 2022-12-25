Govinda, Sharman Joshi to Sunny Singh





Recently, the nepotism debate has gripped Hollywood and Nepo Baby was trending on social media. Similarly, in an interview, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh explained how nepotism in Telugu cinema is at its peak and that it is almost impossible for a foreigner to audition for leading roles. While Bollywood is often criticized for its nepotism, the child stars or actors from film families who get the heat are mostly a handful of those who work with Karan Johar. Here is a list of 5 other Bollywood actors that not many people know are actually Nepo Babies:

1. Govinda

Govinda/Instagram Although we all agree that there is no greater artist in Indian cinema than Govinda, a lesser known fact about him is that his father and mother were film actors. Govinda’s father, Arun Kumar Ahuja, appeared in over 30 films as a lead and supporting actor in the 1940s and 1950s. He is best known for Mehboob Khans Aurat (1940) which was later remade as mother india in 1957. Govinda’s mother was also an actress in the 1940s and a famous Hindustani classical singer, Nirmala Devi. However, her father left the industry in the 1950s after suffering losses after his home production failed and the mother ran the house. 2. Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi/Instagram Sharman Joshi shot to fame with the 2001 sleeper hit Style and also starred in cult hits like Golmaal, Rang De Basanti, Dhol & 3 idiots. Not many people know that Sharman Joshi belongs to a well-known Gujarati acting family. Her father was Arvind Joshi, her uncle was Pravin Joshi, her aunt is Sarita Joshi (Baby Baa Bahu Aur) and his sister is Manasi Joshi Roy (Gharwali Uparwali). Moreover, Sharman is married to Prerana Chopra who is the daughter of Prem Chopras. 3. Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh/Instagram Sunny Singh was first noticed in Luv Ranjans Akash Vani alongside Kartik Aaryan & Nushrratt Bharuccha. He later rose to fame as one of the leaders of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His other films include Jhootha Kahin Ka, Ujda Chaman & Jay Mom Di. Not many people know that Sunny is actually the son of famous action director Jai Singh Nijjar, known for movies like Chennai Express & Shivaay lately. Sunny’s upcoming movies include Adipurush & The virgin tree. 4. Ranveer Shorey

Ranveer Shorey/Instagram Ranvir Shorey rose to fame with his VJ turn in the 90s before becoming a proficient film actor with popular movies like Side Effects of Pyaar Ke, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Son Chiriya, Singh Is Kinng, Ek Tha Tiger & Bheja Fry among others. A lesser known fact about Ranvir is that his father was a film producer and writer KD Shorey and his older brother Lokesh Shorey was also an actor. 5. Shivaleeka Oberoi

Shivaleeka Oberoi/Instagram The actress made her acting debut in the 2019 film Yeh Saali Aashiqui and is known to perform in Khuda Hafiz & its sequel Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2. Before becoming an actor, Shivaleeka was an assistant director on Stroke & Full house 3. Shivaleeka’s grandfather, Mahavir Oberoi, was a film producer in the 1960s. However, she said in a maintenance that she never met her grandfather and that her journey as an actor was completely alien. Shivaleeka is engaged to filmmaker Abhishek Pathak, who recently helmed Drishyam 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/celebrities/125334-bollywood-actors-nepotism-govinda-sharman-joshi-ranvir-shorey-sunny-singh-shivaleeka-oberoi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

