Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan split in November after he denied marrying her: Police; co-actors in shock

Actress Tunisha Sharma, 20, was found dead on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: The Kabul Story Saturday. The incident happened around 3.30pm, in the makeup room of co-actor Sharmas and alleged boyfriend Sheezan M Khans. Senior Police Inspector Kailas Barve of Waliv Police Station in Maharashtras Vasai Region, Palghar District, shares, We are taking Sheezan to Vasai court. Nothing came out in the post-mortem report. While the media wondered if she was pregnant, nothing like it surfaced in the news. Her mother said Sheezan provoked her to kill herself. They had an affair, but he denied marrying her, which is why she was in depression. He (Sheezan) admitted they were in a relationship. They broke up in November, but they continued to work on set.

Actor Vineet Raina, who is part of Sharmas’ ongoing show, was in his hometown, Jammu & Kashmir, when he learned of her death. She called me bhaijaan. We had a certain bond, where if I made a joke, she would get it even if no one else did. We used to laugh together. When she was small and thin, I always asked her where she got her energy from. She was like a deer, fudakti rehti thi. I heard her sing very recently and she was just too brilliant. She seemed very focused on life, I don’t know what happened, Raina shares. Ask if Sharma has ever spoken to him about mental health or issues with Khan, and he replies: They were co-actors and there was chemistry between them. But we never saw them fight.

Actor Athar Siddiqui, who shared screen space with Sharma in Ali Baba, adds: She brought a positive vibe to the set and I still remember that smiling face. She was a charming girl and always in a good mood. We even had a good time. Yes, she was dating Sheezan and everyone on set knew about it. I am absolutely shocked and heartbroken by the news.

Actor Varun Badola, who played Sharmas’ father in Internet Wala Love, said: It makes no sense. When I worked with her, she was 15 or 16 years old. She was not unemployed. She hasn’t even lived her life to the full. I have nothing to say. Actor Jayati Bhatia, who was also part of the same show, is heartbroken: It took me a long time to process. I met her on December 1st. I kissed her. Itni pyaari baatein… itni pyaari si bacchi ka aisa step lena, my heart goes out to her mother. I want to meet her, but I don’t know how to face her. It’s unimaginable to even think about what she has to go through. I’m mad at Tunisha because she had so much potential. I don’t know what the reason was. But I just want to say to all the young people that too will pass, everything in life can be tackled, but life is too precious. You should talk about things.

Soon people started tweeting about Sharma. Director Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sharma in Fitoor (2016), wrote, Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of #tunishasharma. I worked with her on #fitoor, she was a young 13 year old, a talented and disciplined actress. someone with a bright future and so much to give as an artist..it’s so heartbreaking. May his family find peace. Hari Om (sic).

Singer comedian Sugandha Mishra tweeted shocking and heartbreaking #TunishaSharma this unfortunate news of a bful talented young soul gone too soon.. prayers, strength to her family and loved ones #RipTunishaSharma (sic).

Actor Karan Kundrra wrote, Shocking and extremely sad… such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to God to give strength to his loved ones #TunishaSharma Om Shanti this is my request to all: there is always light at the end of a dark tunnel, never forget (sic).