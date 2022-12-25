Hollywood lost over $500 billion in market value in 2022





For Hollywood, 2022 was truly aa terrible year. Major studios, streamers, cable companies and other media giants lost a combined $542 billion in market value in 2022, with left-wing studios Walt Disney Co., Netflix and Comcast accounting for the bulk of the bloodshed. The Dow Jones Media Titans Index, which tracks the performance of 30 of the world’s largest media companies, has lost 40% this year, with its total market value falling from $1.35 trillion to $808 billion, according to a FinancialTimes report. The losses outpaced indices for other sectors, including banking, which fell 14.5% on the year, and telecommunications, which fell 11.2%. Hollywood’s awful year was the result of a half-hit of a downturn in the streaming market coupled with consumers continuing to cut the cord by the millions. Additionally, the advertising market has collapsed as households cut back on spending as the costs of basic necessities like food and energy continue to soar due to President Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies. (D). Woke companies have paid the highest price in 2022. Leftists have a hard time coming to terms with the smash hit of the unawakened, pro-American, masculine “Top Gun: Maverick.” https://t.co/9xVyBZec6y — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 4, 2022 Disney – once an invincible brand and iconic American company – has seen its stock plunge more than 40% this year as the company faces weak profitability for the foreseeable future, prompting the firing of CEO Bob Chapek and the return of former CEO Bob Iger. Disney, whose stock is on track for its worst year since 1974, has spent 2022 embracing radical LGBTQ activism and waging a calamitous political war with Florida Governor Rob DeSantis (R) over the Anti -grooming of the state on parental rights in education. Netflix has experienced two unprecedented consecutive quarters of subscriber losses this year, leading to layoffs and cost cuts across the board. For the year, the stock is down more than 50 percent. Other big losers include Paramount Global, whose shares fell more than 40%, and Warner Bros. Discovery – the parent company of CNN – whose shares have fallen more than 60%. Left-wing Hollywood continues to deliver woke misfire after woke misfire…and it’s great to see their profits plummet as a result. https://t.co/m92ofruh6N — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 2, 2022 Comcast – the parent company of NBC and MSNBC, as well as Universal – is down more than 30% for the year. It’s been a perfect storm of bad news, Michael Nathanson, media analyst at SVB MoffettNathanson, said at FT. I have covered this industry for a long time and have never seen such a bad collection of data points before. Follow David On Twitter@HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/12/25/hollywood-lost-more-than-500-billion-in-market-value-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos