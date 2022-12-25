Who are the young stars who have succeeded in Hollywood in 2022

Although they have already had projects in the medium, it was not until 2022 that they achieved worldwide fame. (Special info: Jovani Prez)

This 2022, the international entertainment industry has resumed its course after spending about two years held by the pandemic COVID-19[feminine]. It has been 12 months full of surprises due to the expected releases of films such as: Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro there Avatar: the path of water; as well as series that won over audiences with their characters and stories.

The resumption of activity within forums and sets has not only allowed paused projects to resurface, but has also contributed to directors and performers filling productions with their talent to the point of becoming class stars. world. This happened mainly with a group of young actors who, although they had already taken their first steps in the medium, managed to make their careers stand out.

The Mexican-Puerto Rican American actress rose to worldwide fame with her version of the Addams Family member. (Instagram photo: @jennaortega)

The project directed by Tim Burton will be presented at the end of November at netflix. From its first minutes on the platform, it caught the attention of the public due to the great expectation that existed around the characters that were going to appear. and the cast in general.

Between Christina Ricci – who played Wednesday in the 1990s, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán attracted attention Jenna Ortegaa young actress who, at just 20, starred in the spin off of the mad addams. And that thanks to her level of interpretation, her characterization and her particular dance steps, she has managed to be recognized all over the world.

The actress received an MTV Movie Award for ‘Best Scared Performance’ for her collaboration in Scream 5. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Although the interpreter had already had a career in the American medium, she had failed to achieve international fame until she met Merlin (as it was titled in some Latin American countries), since since the release of the series, it has remained in the Top 10 of netflix in several countries, he obtained his first appointment to the Golden Balls and have increased their number on social networks, for example in instagram, where you already exceed 30 million followers.

Before joining the Addams Family Jenna Ortega He had already participated in other renowned productions such as Joan the Virgin -where he collaborated with Mexican actor Jaime Camil-, Rob! -with Eugenio Derbez-, taken between brothers, You, Fallout: Life After there Cry 5. He even did dubbing for cartoons like Helen of Avalor there neighbors agree.

Emma was born on April 2 in Orlando, Florida. (Instagram photo: @ememyers)

another actress Merlin who caught the public’s attention was Emma Myers, because with her interpretation of Enid -a werewolf- succeeded in propelling his career. The 20-year-old American had already participated in other television projects like Letters to God, Al Dente Christmas Romance, Dead of Night, Southern Gospel there Trapped in the basementbut I didn’t stand out until I collaborated on the Netflix series.

The soft and tender monster filled with colors the shadow personality of Merlin and she managed to stick around for the second season where, according to some rumors, she could become the villain. This could be the start of a promising career in Hollywood, as many Marvel fans have pointed out. It will be perfect for playing Gwen Stacy in one live action.

The actress has a relationship with Malcolm McRae where 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

Without a doubt, 2022 was a turning point in the artistic career of Anya Taylor-Joy, since throughout the year she remained among the most requested actresses to star in films and series on streaming platforms. . And it is that after having participated in more than 15 projects he has managed to position himself in the taste of the public with his characters in Peaky Blinders (2019), Emma (2020) y queen bet (2020) -with which he obtained two nominations for Golden Balls-.

His success is so great that in 2021 he repeats the feat and tops the billboards with Last night in Soho there The man from the north. Thus, this year, she has established herself as one of Hollywood’s favorite leading ladies by participating in four important films: The menu (2022)amsterdam (2022), Super Mario Bros movie and Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The actress lived part of her childhood in Argentina, so she can speak Spanish. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

According to the review vogue, The 26-year-old American earns around a million dollars for each project. A rather high figure for such a young actress, since she usually earns between 100 and 200 thousand dollars for her performances.

the californian I played secondary characters until 2022, when he first starred in a Hollywood movie. It was neither more nor less than the Elvis Presley biographical project told from the perspective of his manager, Tom Parker. And it is that after so many fights, Austin Butler was chosen by Baz Luhrmann to revive the King of Rock and Roll on the big screen.

Austin Butler is 31 years old. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

His performance divided opinions, however, he received more applause than negative reviews. Indeed, the famous Mexican director, Guillermo del Toro was one of the personalities who praised the feature assuring it’s the best in an interview I gave to The variety:

I was proud to be part of the 12-minute standing ovation from the audience. It was like a concert, it was experiential, peppered with perfectly observed details and mannerisms and hidden clues. Austin Butler and Baz show the transformed and overwhelming talent of Elvis’ world, his joy, his soul, his sadness.

The actor has participated in television programs such as “Ned’s School Survival Manual”, “Zoe 101” and “Carrie’s Diary”. (Capture Twitter)

When Austin Butler became America’s icon, he finally managed to put his famous meme behind him. Carly, where he horrifically appears performing a song for his grandmother. It also served him to abandon the characters of television where he played teenagers and opened the doors to a promising international career.

An Australian actor who conquered the United States and the rest of the world was Jacob Elordi, because after his leading role in The kissing booth (2021) has found a place in the international artistic milieu and has succeeded in consolidating with Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. It was at the beginning of this year 2022 when the second season premiered and everything indicates that it was a success in his career as he got another big star.

New biographical film based on the life of Elvis’ wife. (Instagram photo: @sofiacoppola)

Bring Elvis Presley to life in a feature film directed by Sofia Coppola that tells the story of King of Rock and Roll from the point of view of who was the great love of his life, Priscilla. The tape has yet to be released, but the first official photograph has already emerged where Jacob and Cailee Spaeny can be seen in dark surroundings.

But that’s not all, the 25-year-old performer could become the new Supermanthis after Henry Calvin confirmed that he would no longer play Clark Kent in another film project: My turn to wear the cape is over, but what Superman presents never will be. It was a fun ride with you allwrote the actor in instagram.

The actor was born on June 26, 1997; He is currently 25 years old. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

And it is that according to speculation on social networks, the directors of the project would be looking for a younger superhero and would have focused their interest on the actor of Euphoria. However, their collaboration has not yet been confirmed.

Continue reading:

From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Shakira and Piqu: The Most Shocking Breakups of 2022

He Started In The Trap But Is Today The Most Listened Artist In The World: The Bad Bunny Story

The Santa Fe Klan 2022: from January with an altercation between its fans to the breakup with Maya Nazor in December