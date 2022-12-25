Bollywood stars share a glimpse of their celebrations and send warm wishes – ThePrint – ANIFeed

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]Dec 25 (ANI): The Yuletide spirit has taken hold of Bollywood, with many actors taking to social media to share photos and videos of their respective Christmas celebrations.

From Madhuri Dixit to Rajkummar Rao, many celebrities sent warm wishes to fans and followers, as well as a sneak peek at their own Christmas festivities via Instagram. Let’s take a look at 10 of these bright and celebratory celeb messages.

‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share her avatar of Santa Claus, dressed in red and posing with her dog and a Christmas cookie.

“Christmas cookies and coffee Wishing you all a Merry Christmas filled with peace, joy and positivity #merrychristmas #christmasmorning,” she wrote in her caption.

Actor Sunny Deol shared a photo of a hill station with snow capped mountains. The ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ actor was spotted wearing a gray sweater and a beanie with red reflectors.

“It’s a snowy Christmas #merrychristmas everyone,” he wrote.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress Alia Bhatt was seen in a number of happy photos with her family, which were posted by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

“A very Merry Christmas,” she captioned.

“Ramaiya Vastavaiya” actress Shruti Haasan posed for a cozy photo with her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika next to her silver Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas from us to you!!! We had a weird Christmas day putting up our black tree on Christmas day because we’ve both been so busy traveling and working and we’re so thankful for the life we ​​have…this Christmas let’s take a second to be truly grateful for the family and friends who got us through the tough days and the good days merry christmas to you and yours and we send you giant squishy hugs,” she wrote.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared a series of adorable photos with their family, dressed in matching sleepwear with Christmas-themed headwear.

“We broke all the rules this Christmas…didn’t plant a tree, didn’t wake up to presents, mum burned the cookies she was baking, clearly Santa didn’t show up and even if he did, we overslept!!! Just redefining Christmas and staying in bed all day in our pajamas!!!! #bestchristmasever #merrychristmas from ours to yours,” Dhupia wrote.

‘Rowdy Rathore’ actor Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a selfie wearing a sparkly cardigan and Santa hat while posing in front of his Christmas tree.

“#MerryChristmas here is your (current emoji),” she wrote.

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit spread her Christmas cheer with a short video dancing to a techno remix of the popular Christmas song, “Jingle Bells.”

“Sparkle and shine, IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME have you been naughty or nice?” she wrote.

“Kal Ho Naa Ho” actress Preity Zinta sent her warm wishes for the festival with a short video of the Christmas embellishments in her home.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours May the spirit of Christmas be joy, happiness, peace and togetherness for all of you and your families. Lots of love and light always #merrychristmas #ting,” she wrote .

‘Newton’ actor Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram Stories to share his heartfelt Christmas greetings.

“Merry Christmas. Wishing you a season full of light and laughter for you and your family,” the actor’s post read.

‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress Dia Mirza also took to Instagram Stories, sharing snaps of herself with her toddler as they both looked at the gifts under their tree of Christmas.

“Have a Jolly Christmas,” read the text of her Instagram story. (ANI)

This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.